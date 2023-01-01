Retail assets in Southern California continue to be a highly sought after property type for investors. One recent transaction in the Inland Empire was the sale of a Volkswagen auto dealership in San Bernardino. Public records show that the property was acquired by an entity linking to Martin Management Group for $10.6 million, or about $339 per square foot, from an entity affiliated with Car Pros.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO