Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Martin Management Group Buys 31,253 SQFT Volkswagen Dealership in San Bernardino for $10.6MM
Retail assets in Southern California continue to be a highly sought after property type for investors. One recent transaction in the Inland Empire was the sale of a Volkswagen auto dealership in San Bernardino. Public records show that the property was acquired by an entity linking to Martin Management Group for $10.6 million, or about $339 per square foot, from an entity affiliated with Car Pros.
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Los Angeles County to pay $20M to buy back Bruce’s Beach
Southern California beachfront property that was taken from a Black couple through eminent domain a century ago and returned to their heirs last year will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, officials said Tuesday. The heirs’ decision to sell what was once known as Bruce’s Beach was announced by Janice Hahn, chair […]
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified
A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
mynewsla.com
Man Injured at Metro Station; Investigation Underway
A man was injured Wednesday when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area. Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The man was found “wedged”...
mynewsla.com
Family to Sell Bruce’s Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
More Rain To Slam Inland Empire Wednesday, Thursday
A powerful storm was bearing down on Southern California Tuesday evening, with heavy rain expected late Wednesday and early Thursday, raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas. Caltrans officials cautioned motorists statewide to stay off the roads if possible. “Caltrans districts statewide are coordinating with local...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in 710 Freeway Crash in Lynwood Area
A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue about 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Pomona
A motorist was killed Tuesday when his vehicle stuck a traffic sign in Pomona. The motorist was driving south on Marigold Street, when the vehicle veered to the right and struck a traffic sign, near Terryview Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department. Officers dispatched to the scene about 1:25...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway offramp from the westbound freeway...
mynewsla.com
Man Runs Across 405 Freeway in Irvine, Is Struck and Killed
The northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a man ran across the southbound lanes, crossed the center divider and was struck and killed, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down all northbound freeway lanes between MacArthur Boulevard and the Costa...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Commercial Building
A male was found dead Wednesday in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
sb-american.com
City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program
“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
mynewsla.com
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
mynewsla.com
Person Dies From Possible Seizure In Vehicle On 60 Freeway In Rowland Heights
A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Fatally Injured in Rollover Crash near Beaumont
A motorist was killed Wednesday when his vehicle overturned on Highway 79 just south of Beaumont. The fatality occurred about 2:25 a.m. on the southbound 79, near the turnoff for the Lamb Canyon Landfill, according to the California Highway Patrol. The sedan was being driven at an unknown speed when...
foxla.com
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
Comments / 0