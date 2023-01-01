One Year Ago Today (January 1, 2022)…Trial Set for Ex-Youth Soccer Coach Accused of Molesting CV Girls

Read full article on original website
Judge Denies Defense Motions in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
A judge Tuesday denied two motions filed by the defense, one to acquit the defendant of four murder charges and one to reconsider excluding a statement in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, is being tried...
OC Deputy Accused of Molesting 2 Jail Inmates Pleads Not Guilty
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself. Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29 and Aug. 9, according to court records.
Man Accused in Armed Robbery Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
An Indio man accused in connection with the armed robbery of a person who responded to an advertisement of an Xbox gaming console for sale pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges. Brian Lee Craig, 19, was charged with five felonies — two counts of possession of controlled substances for...
Man Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl on Irvine Trail
A 24-year-old Irvine man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Larry Molina was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records. Police were called about the alleged sexual assault on Peters Canyon Trail near Irvine Boulevard and the state Route 261 toll...
Probationer Accused of Fatally Shooting Man on San Jacinto Street Arraigned
A probationer accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation on a San Jacinto street pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other offenses. Diego Ernesto Brane, 24, of San Jacinto was arrested in November for the 2019 slaying of Christopher Gutierrez, also of San Jacinto. Along with the...
Man Accused of Triple Shooting Charged with Murder, Attempted Murder
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that...
Man Charged With Alleged DUI Death of Motorist Pushing Disabled Van
A Los Angeles man was charged Wednesday in connection with an alleged DUI crash that killed a 62-year-old man who was pushing a disabled van in Long Beach on New Year’s Eve. David Jermain Grace, 33, is charged with one felony count each of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol content causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Man Arrested After Alleged Stabbing Spree in Irvine
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at a shopping center near Culver Drive and Walnut...
Man’s Murder Conviction Ordered to be Vacated in Torrance Killing
A state appeals court panel Tuesday ordered a judge to vacate the murder conviction of one of two men for the killing of a Torrance resident during a robbery at his home more than a decade ago. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with the...
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Woman’s Killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates...
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Felony Charges Expected Against Man Suspected in Triple Shooting
Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began two days earlier, following the shooting in...
CHP: Search for Suspect in Deadly Freeway Shooting Ongoing
California Highway Patrol investigators Tuesday were trying to ferret out additional clues that might help them identify the motorist who gunned down a 32-year-old driver on Interstate 215 in Moreno Valley. Thomas Galloway II of Hemet was fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue,...
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division and alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
Authorities Seek Man Who Abandoned Dog at Winchester Cell Tower
Animal cruelty charges will be sought against a man suspected of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester, leaving the canine inside the enclosure, where it was found dehydrated but not seriously injured, authorities said Wednesday. “We’re now moving forward with seeking...
LAPD Officer Defends Shooting of Man in Montecito Heights Driveway
A Los Angeles police officer says in new court papers that he shot a man in self-defense when he and his partner responded to a 2018 assault with a deadly weapon call and found two people sleeping on a driveway in Montecito Heights, an incident which is the subject of a wrongful death suit by the descendant’s parents.
Woman Alleges Army Pastor/Youth Leader Abused Her When She Was a Minor
A woman is suing the Salvation Army and its Pomona Corps, alleging she was sexually abused by a pastor and youth group leader starting in 2006, when she was a minor. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Pomona Superior Court lawsuit that alleges sexual abuse and negligent supervision of a minor, negligence, negligent supervision of an employee and negligent hiring and retention.
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified
A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
Person Shot During Confrontation with Deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation Tuesday with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release information regarding the circumstances. One person...
