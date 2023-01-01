One Year Ago Today (January 1, 2022)…Trial Set for Ex-Youth Soccer Coach Accused of Molesting CV Girls

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself. Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29 and Aug. 9, according to court records.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO