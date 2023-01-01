Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Motorist Fatally Injured in Rollover Crash near Beaumont
A motorist was killed Wednesday when his vehicle overturned on Highway 79 just south of Beaumont. The fatality occurred about 2:25 a.m. on the southbound 79, near the turnoff for the Lamb Canyon Landfill, according to the California Highway Patrol. The sedan was being driven at an unknown speed when...
Family of victims who died in fatal car crash off Fred Waring Dr speak out
A family is speaking out and sharing memories of their loved ones after losing their grandparents and a great grandparent in one fatal car accident. News Channel 3 was on the scene shortly after the accident happened on December 29. You can learn more here: Speeding driver recovering as investigators identify three people killed in The post Family of victims who died in fatal car crash off Fred Waring Dr speak out appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Search for Suspect in Deadly Freeway Shooting Ongoing
California Highway Patrol investigators Tuesday were trying to ferret out additional clues that might help them identify the motorist who gunned down a 32-year-old driver on Interstate 215 in Moreno Valley. Thomas Galloway II of Hemet was fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Railroad Crossing Gate
Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to he Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac Ambriz. 18, of Riverside, died...
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
mynewsla.com
Person Shot During Confrontation with Deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation Tuesday with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release information regarding the circumstances. One person...
Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.”
Sheriff Chad Bianco's swearing-in ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m. You can watch it live below: Sheriff Chad Bianco from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office will be sworn in for his second term on Thursday and has many goals to accomplish in the next six years. The sheriff discussed big goals to small goals with News The post Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.” appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Accused of Fatally Shooting Man on San Jacinto Street Arraigned
A probationer accused of gunning down a man during a confrontation on a San Jacinto street pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other offenses. Diego Ernesto Brane, 24, of San Jacinto was arrested in November for the 2019 slaying of Christopher Gutierrez, also of San Jacinto. Along with the...
Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
Man caught on video tossing dog at Riverside County cellphone tower
A man is being sought after being seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County last month. The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department […]
mynewsla.com
Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Temecula
A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Man Who Abandoned Dog at Winchester Cell Tower
Animal cruelty charges will be sought against a man suspected of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester, leaving the canine inside the enclosure, where it was found dehydrated but not seriously injured, authorities said Wednesday. “We’re now moving forward with seeking...
z1077fm.com
Sheriff’s Search and Rescue finds missing Morongo Valley man in matter of hours
A brief search and rescue was conducted for a missing Morongo Valley man early Thursday morning (December 29,) and K9 units were able to locate him in just a a few hours. Edgar Edge was reported missing by his wife at approximately 1:30 a.m. He was last seen by his...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash
Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in The post GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Charges Refiled Against Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar
Charges were dismissed but quickly re-filed Tuesday against a suspected serial burglar accused of residential break-ins in two Coachella Valley cities. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces the same seven felony charges — six counts of burglary and one of receiving stolen property. He pleaded not guilty...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued From 40 Feet of Water in Jurupa Valley
A woman was rescued Sunday after being stuck in 40 feet of water in the Santa Ana river bottom. The rescue was reported at 3:16 a.m. Sunday near Market Street and Via Cerro in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A water rescue crew from the fire...
KTLA.com
Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Triple Shooting Charged with Murder, Attempted Murder
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that...
Comments / 0