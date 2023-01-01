Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate NYE Together In Mexico: Report
Now that Brad Pitt, 59, is officially dating Ines de Ramon, 30, it was only fitting that they rang in the new year together. The couple, who started publicly hanging out in mid-November, celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to PEOPLE. A source also told the publication that the Bullet Train actor and the jewelry designer are “having fun” together. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” the source shared.
Madonna hosts huge dance party for her children to ring in the New Year in Malawi
Madonna rang in the new year with an evening of dancing on Saturday night at her party in Malawi. The 64-year-old Like A Virgin singer posted a clip that showed quite a few of her guests cutting a rug. Her clip began with a close-up on her face as she...
