ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate NYE Together In Mexico: Report

Now that Brad Pitt, 59, is officially dating Ines de Ramon, 30, it was only fitting that they rang in the new year together. The couple, who started publicly hanging out in mid-November, celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to PEOPLE. A source also told the publication that the Bullet Train actor and the jewelry designer are “having fun” together. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” the source shared.
E! News

E! News

230K+
Followers
58K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy