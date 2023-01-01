ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting

By Michael Coker
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in East Price Hill on Sunday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department at approximately 2:38 AM, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers pronounced Corey Williams, 40, dead at the scene.

Christopher Harris, 29, showed up at Mercy Health West Hospital with a gunshot wound. A short time later, Harris was charged with the murder of Williams.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

