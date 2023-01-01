Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Salamanca Man Accused Of DWI Following New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Salamanca man is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Day following a vehicle fire in Gowanda. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broadway Road at Palmer Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported vehicle fire.
Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Purposely Crashing Vehicle While Under the Influence
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged with endangering his passenger during an October DUI-related crash in Oil City. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Michael Scott Alex, of Seneca, on Tuesday, January 3, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Jamestown woman taken into custody after kicking police car
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 33-year-old woman has been charged after what originally was a call for a civil dispute in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to the initial complaint on the east side of the city, and discovered that Akeyia E. Thagard had an active bench warrants for the city of Jamestown.
erienewsnow.com
Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
erienewsnow.com
Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville
Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
Cuban national arrested after fleeing police in Wellsville
WELLSVILLE, NY – A Cuban national has been arrested after fleeing police in Wellsville. Edward A. Bulkeley III, 31, of Cuba, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failure to Stop at Stop Signs. As a result of an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street, the vehicle driven by Bulkeley was pursued from East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue and finally stopped School Street. Following his arrest in Merriam Heights, Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket The post Cuban national arrested after fleeing police in Wellsville appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Swampy New Year’s Day Crash Leads To DWI Charges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 26-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Jamestown on New Year’s Day. Around 5 a.m. on Sunday Jamestown Police Officers were dispatched to Jones and Gifford Avenue for a vehicle off the roadway in the swampy waters along the throughfare.
yourdailylocal.com
UPDATE: Missing Conneautville Woman Found Deceased
BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police said a Conneautville woman who was reported missing on Dec. 28 has been found deceased. According to a statement from PSP-Meadville, troopers found Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, deceased in Beaver Township at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said, “there were no indicators of foul play and the investigation is now closed.”
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced In 2021 Stabbing
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man was sentenced to serve four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 stabbing. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Sean McIlveen was sentenced Tuesday by County Court Judge David Foley after he was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. In September 2021 McIlveen was accused of stabbing his neighbor with a knife.
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara burglary
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, at 11:58 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office communications center received a 911 call reporting a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Pretoria Street in The Town of Niagara. NCSO deputies responded and were able to...
nyspnews.com
Pendleton woman arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Condemned Residence Twice
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a condemned Jamestown residence not just once, but twice, on the same day. Matthew Buck was arrested on Monday at a southside address for allegedly trespassing in a condemned residence. After being released on an...
chautauquatoday.com
Elderly Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash
A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition at an area hospital following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Route 5 and Willow Road at about 11:30 PM and found a vehicle that had overturned after going off the road and striking a street sign, utility pole and tree. Deputies say the driver, Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point, was traveling east on Route 5 when the vehicle apparently went onto the shoulder and continued into a ditch. Barnes was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was transported by Alstar EMS and the County Medic to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then eventually taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Also assisting at the scene were the East Dunkirk and West Dunkirk fire departments, along with County EMS. Route 5 was closed between Wilbur Road and Willow Road for approximately two hours while the scene was being cleared. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Arrest in New Year's Day homicide in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls Police make an arrest in the stabbing death of a man New Year’s Eve morning. The suspect’s name has not been released until Tuesday’s arraignment.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
Suspect arrested in New Year’s fatal stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday. Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to […]
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
