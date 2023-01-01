Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Off the Record: Bruins ‘All In’ on Trade Market, Devils Target Young Star (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up, but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 3
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 3 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Community Ambulance on standby at Raiders game, react to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
When you go to a football game, you are often busy with the excitement surrounding it. However, there is a lot of prep that goes behind the scenes to keep players safe.
WJTV 12
MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
‘It’s something that I’ve never seen on a football field before’: Bengals speak following Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two days after Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, members of the opposing team addressed what happened for the first time. Less than 10 minutes into the contest at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and collapsed […]
Tramel's ScissorTales: College football calendar needs an overhaul, including signing day
On December 21, Brent Venables hurried into his National Signing Day press conference to announce his recruiting class. Venables wasn’t trying to get in his daily steps; he had a lot going on. That same day, Mike Gundy staged an impromptu press conference at the Stillwater airport to discuss his class. He and...
Mississippi State Makes Hire of WRs Coach Chad Bumphis Official
Mississippi State has officially finalized the hire of its former wide receiver, Chad Bumphis.
Mississippi State promotes Matt Brock to defensive coordinator
Mississippi State promoted Matt Brock to defensive coordinator and hired Chad Bumphis and Brad Peterson.
What Has Happened to Penguins’ Vaunted Offense?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five games in a row, and are 1-4-2 in their past seven. Tristan Jarry, their No. 1 goaltender is injured, and team officials have yet to say when they think he’ll return. The cornerstone of their defense corps, Kris Letang, has been placed on...
Tristan Jarry Sent Back to Pittsburgh for Evaluation; Archibald, Too
LAS VEGAS — Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goalie Dustin Tokarski joined the NHL club Wednesday in Las Vegas. Starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the Winter Classic Monday after less than five minutes with an apparent right leg injury. After practice, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan delivered the news. “So (Jarry)...
3 Thoughts During Penguins’ Losing Streak; Is Everyone on Same Page?
LAS VEGAS — Boston in the morning. Las Vegas in the afternoon. We’ll put down stakes here for several days, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will use Sin City to wash away the sour taste of Beantown and another lost third-period lead, this time in front of a national TV audience.
Penguins Grades: Another Lead Lost, Problems Mount with 2-1 WC Loss (+)
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five straight, including a couple of overtime games. They narrowly missed overtime Monday at the Winter Classic, when Evgeni Malkin’s shot deflected off Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark but crossed the goal line a moment after time expired. Boston beat the Penguins, 2-1, at Fenway Park.
Penguins’ Defensive Breakdown: What Happened on GWG?
BOSTON — It should have been simple. There were five Pittsburgh Penguins in a defending position against just three attacking Boston Bruins. Yet, in a flash, the Penguins’ advantage became a disadvantage, and Taylor Hall had a clear path to the net while Jake DeBrusk went to the net.
Dan’s Daily: Senators Push Trade, Penguins Dumping Points
(Somewhere Between Boston & Las Vegas) — The Pittsburgh Penguins bolted after another blown lead but I had one more morning in Boston before I’m off to Las Vegas. Afterall, I’m a limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun.
