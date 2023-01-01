Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street. According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn […]
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Arrested Man For Domestic Battery
A 22-year-old Coal City man has been arrested four times for domestic battery since 2020. Jeremy Krizmanic was arrested for domestic battery by the Morris Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on December 30th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Krizmanic allegedly battered a female acquaintance in the face area at an apartment complex on Ashland Circle. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Krizmanic was also arrested for domestic battery in Grundy County in 2022 and that case is still ongoing.
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Pleads Guilty in Bureau County; Streator Man Indicted in La Salle County
Tracy Lynn Cockream, age 44 of Streator was arrested on a warrant for allegedly committing criminal trespass to vehicles. The alleged activity dates to August 30, 2021. She'd been in and out of court as the case worked through the process. Eventually a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken in late Friday afternoon at the Bureau County Jail in Princeton. In front of a judge on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty and was given a few days of jail time, with credit for time served. She must pay all associated costs, or appear in court again in April.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident
Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
Beloit Police hope to catch car burglar, caught on video
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who has reportedly been burglarizing cars over the past few nights. According to police, the thief had been going through unlocked vehicles on Sherwood Drive, but Monday he “graduated to burglary,” police said. The suspect was caught on security […]
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges
Two Sterling residents are behind bars today on several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. Sterling police officers arrested Joel M Moore, age 35 of Sterling, on January 2nd at about 12:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street in Sterling for unlawful possession of […]
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 30-Jan. 2
OREGON — On Dec. 30 at 9:29 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 251 and Big Mound Road. After a brief investigation, Jose Cruz-Santos of Rochelle was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. Cruz-Santos was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cruz-Santos was also issued a citation for an equipment violation.
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people arrested for DUI and obstructing police New Year's Day
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies made several arrests for DUI and obstructing officers early in the morning on New Year's Day. 28-year-old Marissa L. Freeman, of Aurora, was arrested just after 4:30 Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Baseline Road. She's charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and obstructing a police officer. A passenger in the vehicle 26-year-old Alessia Davila, of Aurora, was also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer. Both were taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
WSPY NEWS
Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant
The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources Are Reporting A Possible Attempted Kidnapping
Sources Are Reporting A Possible Attempted Kidnapping. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources Are Reporting A Possible Attempted Kidnapping. Call logs show a “Walk-in” report. Around the same...
Police: Byron man arrested for New Year’s Eve stabbing
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Byron man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after stabbing someone. Officers responded to the 200 block of 1st Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing victim, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Jeremy Jones, 41, after a short investigation. He has been […]
WSPY NEWS
Missing Mendota man found dead
The Mendota Police Department says that a man reported missing on Friday has been found dead. Police had been looking for 65-year-old William Minder, of Mendota since Friday afternoon. Minder was located deceased on Saturday within a few blocks of his home which is on 1st Avenue. Police do not...
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
