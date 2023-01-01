ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota, IL

 

rockfordscanner.com

Police Terminate A Chase With 2 Suspects In A Stolen Vehicle

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened just after 12 pm near Alpine and Guilford. Police were chasing a stolen Gold Subaru...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Arrested Man For Domestic Battery

A 22-year-old Coal City man has been arrested four times for domestic battery since 2020. Jeremy Krizmanic was arrested for domestic battery by the Morris Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on December 30th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Krizmanic allegedly battered a female acquaintance in the face area at an apartment complex on Ashland Circle. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Krizmanic was also arrested for domestic battery in Grundy County in 2022 and that case is still ongoing.
COAL CITY, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Woman Pleads Guilty in Bureau County; Streator Man Indicted in La Salle County

Tracy Lynn Cockream, age 44 of Streator was arrested on a warrant for allegedly committing criminal trespass to vehicles. The alleged activity dates to August 30, 2021. She'd been in and out of court as the case worked through the process. Eventually a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken in late Friday afternoon at the Bureau County Jail in Princeton. In front of a judge on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty and was given a few days of jail time, with credit for time served. She must pay all associated costs, or appear in court again in April.
STREATOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police investigate reckless discharge of a firearm incident

Police in Yorkville are investigating a reckless discharge of a firearm incident in the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive. Police say it happened early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area and found that one round had struck someone's house. No one was hurt. One person was home at the time who called police.
YORKVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested on drug, weapons charges

Two Sterling residents are behind bars today on several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. Sterling police officers arrested Joel M Moore, age 35 of Sterling, on January 2nd at about 12:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street in Sterling for unlawful possession of […]
STERLING, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 30-Jan. 2

OREGON — On Dec. 30 at 9:29 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 251 and Big Mound Road. After a brief investigation, Jose Cruz-Santos of Rochelle was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. Cruz-Santos was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cruz-Santos was also issued a citation for an equipment violation.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people arrested for DUI and obstructing police New Year's Day

Kendall County Sheriff's deputies made several arrests for DUI and obstructing officers early in the morning on New Year's Day. 28-year-old Marissa L. Freeman, of Aurora, was arrested just after 4:30 Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Baseline Road. She's charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and obstructing a police officer. A passenger in the vehicle 26-year-old Alessia Davila, of Aurora, was also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer. Both were taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant

The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
YORKVILLE, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
CLINTON, IA
WSPY NEWS

Missing Mendota man found dead

The Mendota Police Department says that a man reported missing on Friday has been found dead. Police had been looking for 65-year-old William Minder, of Mendota since Friday afternoon. Minder was located deceased on Saturday within a few blocks of his home which is on 1st Avenue. Police do not...
MENDOTA, IL

