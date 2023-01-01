Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Pleads Guilty in Bureau County; Streator Man Indicted in La Salle County
Tracy Lynn Cockream, age 44 of Streator was arrested on a warrant for allegedly committing criminal trespass to vehicles. The alleged activity dates to August 30, 2021. She'd been in and out of court as the case worked through the process. Eventually a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken in late Friday afternoon at the Bureau County Jail in Princeton. In front of a judge on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty and was given a few days of jail time, with credit for time served. She must pay all associated costs, or appear in court again in April.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
WSPY NEWS
Missing Mendota man found dead
The Mendota Police Department says that a man reported missing on Friday has been found dead. Police had been looking for 65-year-old William Minder, of Mendota since Friday afternoon. Minder was located deceased on Saturday within a few blocks of his home which is on 1st Avenue. Police do not...
WIFR
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
Woman killed after crashing into semi in Ogle County
WIFR
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
WGNtv.com
18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
WSPY NEWS
Suspect leaves scene after crash with Yorkville restaurant
The Yorkville Police Department says the suspect in a crash with another vehicle and an exterior wall of a downtown Yorkville restaurant fled the scene. The police department says officers were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of S. Bridge Street just before five Tuesday evening. Police say...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Blotter
On Thursday at about 5pm, Mendota Police Department stopped 20 year old Cortez C. Nathan, of 4152 Chandan BLVD, Poplar Grove. He was arrested for allegedly Driving with a suspended license. Nathan was taken to the Mendota Police Department, where he was released with a mandatory court date of February 2, 2023 at the LaSalle County Courthouse.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa's First Baby Of 2023 Arrived January 2nd
The first baby born in Ottawa in 2023 arrived a bit after the ball dropped. Aaron V. Mercado arrived Monday at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center. Aaron weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces while measuring 20 inches. Jeannivette and Armando Mercado of Streator are the proud parents.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
starvedrock.media
Mendota FD Releases Summary Report On Latest Downtown Fire
A fire that destroyed five buildings on one block of downtown Mendota remains under investigation. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser put out a summary report Monday after a blaze that broke out Thursday night in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. The chief says 5 buildings were destroyed while another took on heavy smoke and water damage and will have to be assessed. Some animals died in the fire but there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
50 patients evacuated from Rockford nursing home after laundry fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 50 patients at Amberwood Care Center were evacuated Tuesday morning after laundry and a dryer caught fire in the basement. According to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the alarm went off at 9:58 a.m. at the nursing home, located at 2313 N. Rockton Avenue. Staff initially used a fire […]
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Man Wanted For Troubling Acts Against His Mother
A Marseilles man accused of a sickening crime against his own mother is wanted after skipping out on a court date. A warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Paul Hawkins. He didn't show up to a hearing Friday in Ottawa. Hawkins was actually furloughed from the La Salle County Jail to receive treatment but he left treatment.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
Drugged DUI charge for 18-year-old driver in Kane County crash that killed siblings: report
The 18-year-old is next due in court on Friday, Jan. 6
