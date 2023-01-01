Effective: 2023-01-04 17:23:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST FOR NORTH CENTRAL FLAGLER AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOHNS COUNTIES At 523 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Butler Beach, or 9 miles south of Saint Augustine, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach, Saint Augustine South and Dupont Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO