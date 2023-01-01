Jim Harbaugh’s dad, Jack, appeared to question son for not calling timeout

Et tu, dad?

It was a rough Saturday for the Michigan Wolverines, who couldn’t complete a comeback after falling behind early in a wild 51-45 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Particularly rough, it seems, for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, as his clock management late in the fourth quarter appeared to perplex his own dad, Jack.

After TCU reached its own 21-yard line to pick up a first down, Harbaugh, possessing all three of his timeouts and trailing by six, opted to let the Horned Frogs take the clock down to about 1:10 and run their next play, using his first timeout with 1:07 remaining. As the seconds ticked off the clock, ESPN cut to a shot of Jack Harbaugh standing up from his seat.

Jack appeared to say, “Jim, what are you doing?”

What's going on @UMichFootball ? Why isn't Jim Harbaugh using a timeout! His dad is wondering the same thing. @espn pic.twitter.com/ryM5P6sO3i — PAFT/Juan Marshall (@ProAmFightTalk) January 1, 2023

ESPN play-by-player, Sean McDonough, reacted to the camera shot in real-time.

“You wonder if Jack Harbaugh’s wondering about why his son isn’t calling a timeout,” McDonough said.

Michigan did end up stopping TCU on three straight plays and got the ball back at their own 25-yard line with 52 seconds left and no timeouts. They went four-and-out and took their first loss of the season.

Jim Harbaugh’s dad, Jack, reacts during the fourth quarter of Michigan’s loss to TCU on Dec. 31, 2022. ESPN

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after the Wolverines’ loss to TCU on Dec. 31, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

TCU will play Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game after the Bulldogs defeated Ohio State, 42-41, in the Peach Bowl.