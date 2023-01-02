ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

New Year's Eve shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

By William Mansell
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

One person is dead and nine are injured following a shooting on New Year's Eve in Mobile, Alabama.

The shooting happened around 11:14 p.m. local time on the 200 block of Dauphin Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

When officers arrived, police found a deceased 24-year-old male. Nine other people suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. Police said two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

Police said Sunday that a man is now in custody in connection with the shooting. "The subject is receiving medical treatment and, upon release, will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder," the Mobile Police Department said in a statement.

Carlballou/Getty Images - PHOTO: Police tape at a crime scene.

If you have information about the case, you can contact the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-721.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma police are investigating a shooting just after midnight Sunday near New Year's Eve festivities in Oklahoma City.

One man was killed and at least three individuals were injured in the shooting that erupted in a parking lot near Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue in the downtown area, according to ABC Oklahoma City affiliate KOCO-TV .

No arrests were announced.

ABC News' Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

Comments / 1366

MARY MAG
3d ago

I don't give a Dam what year it is or was, anyone that dies at the hand of another is sad, till you lose someone at the hands of another you won't care what year it is, New or Old year.

Reply(83)
372
Roman Pernal
3d ago

ABC you are fools…it’s not the machine it’s the human….so it’s Bidens fault and all democrats who let out criminals

Reply(180)
327
Allisa Davis
3d ago

so everybody who voted for a Democrat you need to admit that gun control doesn't work and if you can't admit that then you need to stop voting

Reply(177)
146
 

