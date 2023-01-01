ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

Darlington Co. educator's certificate temporarily suspending following arrest

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The educator's certificate of a former Darlington County School District employee has been summarily suspended following his arrest in October on criminal charges, including attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to an order by the S.C. State Board of Education (State Board).
