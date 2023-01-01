ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Bianca Andreescu completes epic rally in Adelaide

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rallied from 6-0, 5-2 down to stun Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the opening match at the Adelaide International on Sunday in Australia.

Andreescu completed her 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory in two hours and 12 minutes to kick off the WTA 500 event and improve to 3-0 against Muguruza.

In the other first-round match Sunday, Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi earned a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

On the men’s side, American Marcos Giron outlasted France’s Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 7-5 in nearly three hours, and fellow American Mackenzie McDonald was up 6-3 when Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan retired with an abdominal injury.

United Cup

Great Britain advanced to the City Final in Sydney when Daniel Evans’ 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory against Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas gave the Brits a 3-1 lead and the top spot in Group D. They face the Group C winner on Wednesday.

The hard-court tournament is being sponsored by the ATP and WTA tours and features teams competing for $15 million in prize money. The group stage runs through Tuesday with playoffs to follow. The final will be held Jan. 8 in Sydney.

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3 and Magda Linette breezed to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Zhibek Kulambayeva as Poland rolled to a 4-1 win in Brisbane. Poland will face Switzerland to decide the Group B winner.

Also in Sydney, the Czech Republic defeated Germany 3-2 in Group C. Brazil beat Norway 4-1 in Group E in Brisbane. And in Perth, Croatia defeated Argentina 4-0 in Group F and Bulgaria beat Belgium 3-2 in Group A.

–Field Level Media

