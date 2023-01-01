ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

Religious beliefs do not belong in schools, there are more then 600 different beliefs in the world . Leave religion at home and the churches, school is for writing, reading arithmetic, science and history, not enough time in the day for religion that belongs in the homes.

mdyoeurgs
3d ago

Good for them. The U.S. should do the same. Our country was built on Christian values, our history is about religion, our founding was based on religious freedom from government intervention.

Sandy Williams
3d ago

sorry but Founding Fathers were very against mixing church and state because of the hundreds of years of war over religion in Europe

