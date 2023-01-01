ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Likud Transport Minister Vows to Cut Taxes on Electric Cars

At her first meeting with her staff on Tuesday, the new (following a two-year hiatus) Transportation Minister Miri Regev declared she was going to cancel the tax increase on the electric vehicle. “Along with our desire to encourage citizens to switch to public transportation, we must encourage citizens to switch...
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
The Hill

Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

In December, the White House released another batch of four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household. If you haven't claimed them yet, you can still get them shipped to you courtesy of the United States Postal Service.
Reader's Digest

Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?

The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Bank of Israel Hikes Interest Rates Again, This Time to 3.75%

The Bank of Israel again raised interest rates on January 2 with a 0.5-point increase to 3.75 percent. Inflation in Israel was 5.3 percent over the past 12 months, the Bank reported, but said inflation expectations for all ranges were within the target range. Economic activity in Israel has remained...
The Hill

Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US

Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…
The Jewish Press

New Israeli Government Appointments

Cabinet Appoints Members of the Security Cabinet, the Ministerial Committee on the ISA, and Deputy Ministers. The Israeli Cabinet, at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, made the following new appointments:. Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs (the Security Cabinet) Prime Minister and Chairman of the Committee – Benjamin Netanyahu.
Vox

3 different paths the economy could take in 2023

Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. In 2022, many Americans felt pessimistic about the economy: Inflation spiked higher, fears of a recession spread, and interest rates rose. Heading into the new year,...
US News and World Report

Germany Lagging Emissions Goals Despite Renewables Boom - Think Tank

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's carbon dioxide emissions held steady last year, jeopardising its climate targets as higher use of oil and coal offset lower energy consumption and record renewables output, data from climate think tank Agora Energiewende showed on Wednesday. Germany's 2022 energy consumption fell by 4.7% year-on-year to the lowest...
The Jewish Press

Are Attacks Floodgates Against Israel About To Open Further?

There was a time when Jews just did not criticize Israel in public. Now we have reached the point where people who define themselves as Jews condemn Israel publicly. But just this month, a respected Jewish leader has come out publicly saying that he may not be able to back Israel.

