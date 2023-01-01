Read full article on original website
ancientpages.com
Rare Coins Found In A Dead Sea Cave Offer First Solid Evidence For The Maccabean Revolt 2,200 Years Ago
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - For the first time ever, scientists have found convincing evidence Jews fled to the Negev after a failed revolt 2,200 years ago. Muraba‘at Cave. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority. The Maccabean Revolt of 167-160 BCE was a Jewish uprising in Judea against the repression of...
Myhighplains.com
France’s African ex-soldiers win last battle – over pensions
PARIS (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.
1,200-year-old Viking grave — with a shield and knives — found in a backyard in Norway
Archaeologists uncovered the grave ahead of a construction project in the capital city.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
A Warning for Today's Super Rich From Ancient Rome's Wealthiest Man
Rome's wealthiest man who helped end the Republic bears echoes with Donal Trump today, writes Peter Stothard
Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya
In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
BBC
Stutthof survivor: Entering Nazi camp meant a death sentence
Manfred Goldberg was 13 when he was sent to Stutthof concentration camp near the coast of the Baltic Sea in August 1943. That same summer, Irmgard Furchner had begun working in the camp commander's headquarters as a shorthand typist. Now 97, she has been found guilty of aiding and abetting the murders of more than 10,500 detainees.
ancientpages.com
Beautiful Gold ‘Lynx’ Earrings Discovered In The Ruins Of The Ancient Lost City Of Ani Go On Display In 2023
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Ani was once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia. It was a powerful and flourishing city where traders met and passed. "Founded more than 1,600 years ago, it grew to become a walled city of more than 100,000 residents by the 11th century and became the rival of Constantinople, Baghdad, and Damascus."1.
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Hoard Of Ancient Roman Coins Was Just Authenticated — And Potentially Proves The Existence Of A Lost Emperor
For centuries, the only evidence historians had of the Roman Emperor Sponsian was this hoard of coins bearing his visage that were found in 1713, and many believed them to be fakes. Three centuries ago, a hoard of Roman coins was discovered in Transylvania. They were eventually dismissed as fakes...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
Ancient coins unearthed in desert cave could point to evidence of Maccabean revolt
An ancient treasure trove of silver coins dating back 2,200 years found in a desert cave in Israel could add crucial new evidence to support a story of Jewish rebellion, archaeologists said Tuesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced that earlier this year, a team of experts found 15 silver coins...
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
The Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered an elaborate 2,000-year-old tomb at Salome Cave. The location was a burial site and is believed to have been a place of pilgrimage for early Christians.
dornob.com
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
Good News Network
Woman’s Name and Tiny Sketches Found in 1,300-Year-Old Medieval Text was Hidden for 12 Centuries
Human beings have a well-known urge to leave marks of our passing on things we interact with, and a new state-of-the-art 3D scan of a Medieval manuscript has shown just that. “Eadburg” was her name; an 8th century scribe translating the Acts of the Apostles during the Monastic period in England from Latin into Old English, who left her name and several stick-figure like drawings on the manuscript.
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Polish Submarines Nicknamed the ‘Terrible Twins’ Struck Fear Into the German and Italian Navies
The United States and United Kingdom were undoubtedly best known for their navies during the Second World War. There were, of course, others involved in the conflict, including the Polish Navy, who predominantly operated out of the UK. Two of their best- known vessels, the ORP Dzik and Sokół, were nicknamed the “Terrible Twins” for terrorizing enemy vessels.
