Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
'It hurts my soul': Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence
BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office.
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
maritime-executive.com
Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos
Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
WFMZ-TV Online
Brazil Pele
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Within hours, Peru's president went from dissolving Congress to being ousted and arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress, but lawmakers voted to remove him from office instead, and he is now under arrest.
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
Brazil's Lula gives Marina Silva, Simone Tebet key cabinet roles
BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced a final batch of 16 cabinet members ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration, including some allies outside of his leftist Workers Party as he seeks to build a broader coalition.
Thousands line streets to bid final farewell to Brazil great Pele
Football’s first world superstar Pele was laid to rest on Tuesday after thousands turned out to pay their final respects.Brazil’s three-times World Cup winner, who died on December 29 at the age of 82, was interred on the ninth floor of the vertical Memorial Necropole Ecumenica – reportedly at his own request so he could look over the nearby Urbano Caldeira stadium, the home of former club Santos – amid an outpouring of affection.Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who was known throughout his career as Pele, had lain in state for 24 hours in an open coffin draped with both Brazil...
BBC
Lula sworn in as Brazil president as predecessor Bolsonaro flies to US
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the new president of Brazil - the third time he has held the country's highest office. The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 - and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October's poll.
‘It’s going to be wild’: Brazil braced for ‘Lulapalooza’ as new leader kicks off reign with huge party
They are billing it as Lulapalooza – a momentous explosion of Brazilian politics and dance – and Mayse Freitas wouldn’t miss it for the world. “I think it’s going to be the greatest show on earth … It’ll be the happiest day of my life,” said the social activist from the Complexo do Alemão, one of Rio’s largest favelas, as she geared up for the festivities.
Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil for the US ahead of Lula's inauguration
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States on Friday, according to CNN Brasil, two days before the inauguration of his successor, President-elect Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva.
Brazil's next defense minister is a political veteran, respected by military
BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Jose Mucio, a veteran politician known for his negotiating skills, will be Brazil's next defense minister, tasked with smoothing over relations between the country's military and leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
George Santos’ Terrible Month Gets Worse as Brazil Resurrects Fraud Case: NYT
Maybe it wasn't such a good idea to run for Congress, after all. Brazilian fraud charges against George Santos—the U.S. representative-elect accused of fabricating just about every element of his backstory—will be resurrected now that authorities have confirmed his location, according to The New York Times. In 2008, when he was just 19 years old, Santos allegedly bought almost $700 in merchandise at a store in Brazil “using a stolen checkbook and a false name.” Prosecutors pursued a fraud case, but it was halted after he left for the United States and local authorities weren't able to find him. With his swearing-in scheduled for Tuesday, that will no longer be an issue. Santos insisted to the New York Post late last month that he is not a criminal “here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world.” His attorney told the Times that he is “in the process of engaging local counsel to address this alleged complaint.”Read it at New York Times
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed office as Brazil's new leader Sunday, just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
Herald and News
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Peruvian citizen, founder of violent gang, deported from US after entering illegally through California
A Peruvian man who founded a gang and was wanted for crimes in his home country was deported this week from the United States.
Brazil's Silva sworn in, pledges to rebuild country, hold outgoing Bolsonaro admin accountable
Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn-in as president, promising to rebuild the country and hold members of his predecessor's administration accountable.
Comments / 0