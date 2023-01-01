Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Four juveniles arrested in connection to shooting incident in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection to a shooting that took place early Monday afternoon. Just after noon, troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting, learning that two occupied residences and a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old Magnolia man had been hit by gunfire. Troopers were able to obtain a vehicle description and began patrolling the area, locating the suspect vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a grocery store.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Former husband of murder victim arrested on separate charges
The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on felony assault charges in connection with a separate case. New Castle County Police have released additional information in connection with a domestic incident at a home on...
WDEL 1150AM
18 year old arrested for armed robbery
A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
firststateupdate.com
Update: Lakeview Road Barricaded Subject Incident Over, Fire Under Control
Officials are investigating an incident that closed S. Union Street in Wilmington Tuesday morning. Residents tell FSU that police responded to a home in the 1900 block of Lakeview Road in Wilmington just before 7:00 for a barricaded subject incident. Sometime after their arrival police requested the fire department for...
Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in South Jersey taken into custody
The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.
WDEL 1150AM
4 juveniles charged in Magnolia shooting
Two teenagers are being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Magnolia. State police say a man’s vehicle was shot on Cherry Drive Monday around Noon. He was not injured. Troopers later arrested four boys – ages 16, 15, 14 and 12 – after a brief foot chase....
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
WDEL 1150AM
Barricaded subject sets fire in Canby Park row home
One person is in custody after a more than one hour standoff in the Canby Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Wilmington Police SWAT officers responded to Lakeview Road around 8:30 a.m. for a barricaded subject who may have fired a weapon, and who had reportedly set the house on fire.
Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say two people were fond dead inside a Chester Heights, Delaware County home.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
Vineland woman tells police she was smoking pot and fell asleep before crash
A Vineland woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into two poles and a mailbox Tuesday night. Dominique Johnson, 21, told police “she wasn’t feeling well smoking marijuana and fell asleep before the crash occurred,” police said. In addition to DWI, Johnson is also...
Man shot, killed in car that crashed in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning, according to police.Paramedics were called to 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. after a car crashed into a couple of light poles. They found a Dodge sedan in the center median of the street.Medics discovered a 28-year-old man shot in the head in the front passenger seat, and notified police."It appears a shot was fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "It went through the driver's side rear door window and then struck the front seat passenger in the head."Investigators believe the passenger was shot two blocks away at 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. A spent shell casing was found at that intersection scene. Police believe more shots may have been fired and are looking for more shell casings.The driver, 33, may have cut his hand while exiting the vehicle through the driver's side window, Small said.The driver is in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
Driver Killed In Near Nine-Mile NYE I-95 Pursuit With State Police Troopers In Cecil County: AG
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve crash that took the life of an erratic driver who was pursued by state police troopers for miles in Cecil County. The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced an investigation...
WDEL 1150AM
Fugitive behind bars after Christmas Day gun bust
A wanted fugitive is under arrest on weapons counts after a witness alerted Wilmington police. Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun tried to question 33-year-old Kareem Rollins, but Rollins took off on foot, police said. When the cops caught up with Rollins, they also found...
