PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning, according to police.Paramedics were called to 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. after a car crashed into a couple of light poles. They found a Dodge sedan in the center median of the street.Medics discovered a 28-year-old man shot in the head in the front passenger seat, and notified police."It appears a shot was fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "It went through the driver's side rear door window and then struck the front seat passenger in the head."Investigators believe the passenger was shot two blocks away at 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. A spent shell casing was found at that intersection scene. Police believe more shots may have been fired and are looking for more shell casings.The driver, 33, may have cut his hand while exiting the vehicle through the driver's side window, Small said.The driver is in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO