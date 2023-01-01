SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Many schools are closed again on Wednesday as snow cleanup begins. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken reminds residents that snow gates are not as effective with the amount of snow received, meaning more snow at the end of the driveway. TenHaken asks people to be patient as plowing is going to take time. He adds making sure fire hydrants are cleared out and helping neighbors.

