Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
How much is in the city, state budgets for snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the snow falls, taxpayer money pays for a lot of the cleanup. Each year millions of dollars are budgeted for snow cleanup. With another winter storm impacting Sioux Falls and much of southeastern South Dakota, those winter budgets are being tested. So how...
No travel advised in Minnehaha County; LCSO says stay home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnehaha County deputies are responding to several stranded motorists this morning. The sheriff’s department says heavy winds and snow are making travel in the county difficult or impossible. The department is advising no travel in Minnehaha County. A message from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says, “before you head out this morning…DON’T”.
Minnehaha and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices warn of poor conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Travel in areas of Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties is “close to impossible.”. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, county plows are currently not able to continue plowing areas of the county due to impassable roads and zero visibility. Tow trucks...
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Lake and other area counties
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.
I29 reopens; many schools closed again as cleanup begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Many schools are closed again on Wednesday as snow cleanup begins. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken reminds residents that snow gates are not as effective with the amount of snow received, meaning more snow at the end of the driveway. TenHaken asks people to be patient as plowing is going to take time. He adds making sure fire hydrants are cleared out and helping neighbors.
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
Mitchell superintendent Joe Graves appointed as Secretary of Education
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves, superintendent of the Mitchell School District, as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education on Tuesday. Graves’ appointment will be effective January 10. Graves is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College.
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject...
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
How does the DOT decide to close highways
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?. “We do have a defined...
Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County
FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for child predator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha Country sheriff needs your help finding a child predator. Authorities are looking for Edward Meng Jr. who is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 years old. Meng is 41 years old, stands five foot eleven and weighs 250 pounds.
