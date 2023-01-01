Read full article on original website
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
Winter storm warning extended; travel to be difficult or impossible
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) — The first winter storm of 2023 is upon us. No travel advisories have been posted south and west of Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls National Weather service says travel will be hazardous today and in some areas impossible. Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked Sioux Falls residents to avoid driving in the city today if they can. People are encouraged to call ahead if they do need to travel, and check sd511.org for the most recent road reports. The winter storm warning has now been extended until six o’clock Wednesday morning.
Expect travel hazards as another winter storm arrives in the KELO listening area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Snow and freezing rain have arrived as another major winter storm is set to impact the KELO listening area. Several weather advisories have been issued which include Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings. While mixed precipitation began falling earlier this morning, snow has begun...
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue encourages residents to clear snow from fire hydrants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — After this week’s snowstorm, a majority, if not all of the fire hydrants in Sioux Falls have become buried in snow. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says that all hydrants must be cleared so that firefighters can reach them in case of an emergency.
Bloodmobile’s hours shortened outside of Midwest Communications on Tuesday due to inclement weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank says they’re shortening the Bloodmobile’s hours outside of Midwest Communications on Tuesday due to the incoming winter storm. The Mobile Blood Bank will now be taking walk-ins from 8-10 a.m. Those who do donate will receive...
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
No travel advised in Minnehaha County; LCSO says stay home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnehaha County deputies are responding to several stranded motorists this morning. The sheriff’s department says heavy winds and snow are making travel in the county difficult or impossible. The department is advising no travel in Minnehaha County. A message from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says, “before you head out this morning…DON’T”.
Several vehicles stuck on city streets; SFPD says to avoid travel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is joining the long list of law enforcement and emergency management services advising people to avoid travel until the snow and wind subside. SFPD says that many cars have become stuck and stranded on city streets.
Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County
FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
Minnehaha County snow plow driver dies from medical emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a snow plow operator died this afternoon. They said in a release, the county highway department employee was assisting a deputy in clearing a roadway and suffered a medical emergency. The deputy sheriff rendered aid and the plow operator was transported to the hospital, but died as a result of the medical emergency. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the death was from apparent natural causes.
