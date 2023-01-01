ORLANDO - A woman has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of a retired couple in their 80s in Mount Dora. Sharon Getman, 80, and Darryl Getman, 83, were killed inside their Waterman Village home last weekend. Mount Dora interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said the woman, who he called a person of interest, is in custody out of state and charged with grand theft auto. He said she was caught on video surveillance driving away from the Waterman Village community the morning of New Year's Eve after stealing the Getmans' Kia Soul after somehow getting their...

