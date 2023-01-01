ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

CBS Miami

Woman in custody in connection to retired Mount Dora couple's murder

ORLANDO - A woman has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of a retired couple in their 80s in Mount Dora. Sharon Getman, 80, and Darryl Getman, 83, were killed inside their Waterman Village home last weekend. Mount Dora interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said the woman, who he called a person of interest, is in custody out of state and charged with grand theft auto. He said she was caught on video surveillance driving away from the Waterman Village community the morning of New Year's Eve after stealing the Getmans' Kia Soul after somehow getting their...
MOUNT DORA, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities

A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
LEESBURG, FL
First Coast News

$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
MOUNT DORA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida

An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
MOUNT DORA, FL
First Coast News

Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents discuss hopes, dreams for 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — For some people, the new year means new goals and new resolutions. For others, it's about not changing much at all. WESH 2 spoke to some people in Central Florida about their hopes and dreams in 2023. "Do I have hopes and dreams for 2023? Yes....
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
CBS 42

Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
FLORIDA STATE

