Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22
Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock says Jeremiah Green’s cancer treatment is “going smoothly”
Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock has said drummer Jeremiah Green’s cancer treatment is “going smoothly and making a positive difference”. Green’s mother had shared the musician’s diagnosis over Christmas, asking people to “send healing vibes for my son […] who is battling stage 4 cancer”.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55
Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
Nick Cannon posts heart-breaking tribute to baby boy on anniversary of his death
Nick Cannon has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his son on the anniversary of his death. In December last year, the television presented revealed that his five-month-old baby Zen had tragically died from a brain tumour. In a post to social media at the time, the 42-year-old explained that his...
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed
Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update From Hospital After Undergoing Major Surgery
Pink is celebrating 16 years of marriage with husband Carey Hart this year, but there aren't going to be any major activities to mark the occasion as Hart is currently recovering from serious spinal surgery. The former motocross competitor shared an update on social media from his hospital bed earlier...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
Southern hip-hop pioneer and former Three 6 MafiaGangsta Boo found dead at age 43
Seminal Southern rapper and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo was found dead in her Memphis home on the afternoon of New Year’s Day. The shocking news was first announced by Fox 13 Memphis and later confirmed in an Instagram post by Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul. The cause of death has not been revealed, but TMZ reports that her passing “appears to be drug-related” and police are launching an official investigation. She was 43 years old.
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
James 'Buster' Corley, Co-founder Of Dave & Buster’s, Dead At 72
A representative of the company said the chain would miss “his wise counsel and his easy laugh."
