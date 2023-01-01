ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

Palmer Township police seek vehicle seen on video after bullets hit house

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Shots were fired on the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue in Palmer Township and two bullets entered an occupied house, police said.

The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. Saturday. Police said they are seeking a vehicle — possibly a burgundy Subaru Forester — that may be connected to the incident.

A home security camera video posted to YouTube recorded four gunshots.

No one in the house was hurt.

Any information on this vehicle can be sent to Detective Brian Strong at Bstrong@palmerpd.org or submitted anonymously through the department Crimewatch page under “Submit a Tip”: northampton.crimewatchpa.com/palmertwppd/44270/cases/multiple-gun-shots-fired-occupied-residence

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

