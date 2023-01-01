Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
CM Punk Touts 2022 Merchandise Sale And YouTube View Success
CM Punk touts his 2022 success. Taking to his Instagram stories, CM Punk posted a series of stories showing that he had the first and sixth highest-selling figure on Ringside Collectibles and the two most viewed videos on AEW's YouTube pages. The videos were Punk returning from his foot injury...
Doudrop Explains That She's Missed WWE TV Due To Being 'Very Sick'
Doudrop explains why she's been absent from WWE TV. Fans haven't seen Doudrop in action since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross have since parted ways with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
AEW Rampage On 12/30 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 470,000 viewers. This number is down from the 566,000 viewers the show drew on December 23. Friday's show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
How to Watch ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The trial that put R. Kelly behind bars in 2021 is at the center of the third and final installment of “Surviving R. Kelly,” which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 2 and 3. Cable-cutters can also stream the new episodes on live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. Things look a lot different for the disgraced rapper since the series began over four years ago amid resurfaced allegations. Kelly is now...
HipHopDX.com
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
MMA Veteran Phil Baroni Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend
Longtime MMA veteran Phil Baroni was arrested in San Pancho, Mexico over the weekend for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The Tribuna De La Bahía's Isrrael Torres reported on Monday that Baroni flagged down police who were conducting a surveillance of the area, asking them for help with his girlfriend who was unconscious inside a hotel room. The officers found the woman lying naked on a bed where, she was "covered with a sheet that showed multiple traces of blows and bruises on her face and part of her body, without vital signs."
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
AEW To Crown First All Elite Arcade Champion, Trailer For Movie Featuring Jake Roberts | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. - AEW is set to crown their inaugural All Elite Arcade champion on Thursday:. - A trailer has been released for the new movie 'Out Of Exile, which is set to feature Jake 'The Snake' Roberts:. - AEW Invades...
'NXT Anonymous' Account Claims Everyone In NXT Has Secrets
NXT builds stories on social media. A new account on Twitter "NXT Anonymous" launched in January and the first tweet showed NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter speaking to WWE medical. The narration stated, "everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?" Though the account isn't...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy
The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW
Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24): The Beast Special
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fifteen of its show on December 24. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24) - The Beast def. Stephy Slays (from...
Eddie Kingston Reflects On Bout With Jun Akiyama
One of Eddie Kingston's dream matches became a reality at AEW Full Gear 2022 when he squared off with Jun Akiyama. Kingston and Akiyama were on opposite sides of the ring on AEW Rampage before Full Gear with Kingston teaming with Ortiz and Akiyama teaming with Konosuke Takeshita. Akiyama & Takeshita were victorious in the tag team bout and the singles dream match was made official shortly after.
Sasha Banks NJPW DEBUT! Omega vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Jay White | NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Post Show
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW
Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024
Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
