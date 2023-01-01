ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

iheart.com

Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

(Sumter County, SC) - A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through two South Carolina counties. Police say a deputy attempted to pull over an SUV for speeding in Clarendon County on New Year's Day, but the driver went even faster instead. The chase ended in Sumter County...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
FORT MILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Flooding on I-20 near mile marker 68

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday has resulted in flooding on I-20 going eastbound and westbound near mile marker 68, an official with the SC Highway Patrol has confirmed. The two lanes closest to the median have been closed as crews work to fix the issue.
wach.com

Kershaw County residents fed up with speeding drivers

Kershaw, S.C (WACH) — Some people in Kershaw County say they are fed up with speeding drivers in their neighborhood. "This is too much," said Bill Holland who lives off of Sanders Creek Road. "This is a hot spot for reckless driving in Kershaw County." Holland and his wife...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

