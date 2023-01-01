Read full article on original website
Two dead in New Year's Eve crash on I-77 in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead following a New Year's Eve collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County. Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision took place at 11:45 p.m. on I-77 north at the 32 mile marker. That area is about two miles south of the Highway 34/Ridgeway exit.
Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in Spartanburg Co.
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash
(Sumter County, SC) - A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through two South Carolina counties. Police say a deputy attempted to pull over an SUV for speeding in Clarendon County on New Year's Day, but the driver went even faster instead. The chase ended in Sumter County...
Arrest made in hit and run involving truck and moped
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County. Troopers arrested Charles Matthew Besancon, 36 of Pelion. He was driving a 2018 Ford pickup. He has been charged with hit and run resulting in death. The deadly incident took...
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
Pedestrian killed in New Year's Day accident on I-20 in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a deadly New Year's Day collision involving a pedestrian on I-20 near Columbia, South Carolina. According to the report, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near mile marker 71 in the westbound lane of I-20. That is near the location of Wilson Road/US-21, about one mile north of Columbia.
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
Flooding on I-20 near mile marker 68
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday has resulted in flooding on I-20 going eastbound and westbound near mile marker 68, an official with the SC Highway Patrol has confirmed. The two lanes closest to the median have been closed as crews work to fix the issue.
Kershaw County residents fed up with speeding drivers
Kershaw, S.C (WACH) — Some people in Kershaw County say they are fed up with speeding drivers in their neighborhood. "This is too much," said Bill Holland who lives off of Sanders Creek Road. "This is a hot spot for reckless driving in Kershaw County." Holland and his wife...
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when...
State troopers searching for suspect in Lexington County hit-and-run
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they are looking for a suspect in Monday's fatal hit-and-run in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, a black Ford F-150 traveling south on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road on Monday night when it struck a moped and fled the scene.
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
Body of woman found in Lugoff donation bin identified, victim went missing in March
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's says it has identified the body of a woman found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. Officials say the person was identified as Lugoff native Lesley Lemoine, 47, who was reported missing since March 2022. The autopsy did...
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
West Columbia police searching for man who's been missing for days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days. Officers say 29-year-old Simon Manuel Gates was last seen on December 29, 2022. According to police, he was reported missing by a family member of January 2. Gates is 4...
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing driver on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the name of the diver who was recovered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources from Lake Murray at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54,...
