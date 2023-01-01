Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Related
New Haven Independent
Margaret “Midge” Sullivan
Margaret “Midge” Sullivan, age 78, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on December 30, 2022, with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis G. Sullivan Sr for 50+ years. Midge was born on April 14, 1944, in Wappingers Falls, New York, to...
New Haven Independent
Mary Lou Deptula
Mary Lou Deptula, age 85, wife of the late Matthew Deptula and lifelong resident of Ansonia entered into eternal rest Jan. 1. She was born Nov. 3, 1937 in Derby, daughter of the late Richard and Josephine Mead Mace. She worked in customer service for S.N.E.T. and later as the first employee for the then newly created U.I. Credit Union.
New Haven Independent
Barbara Sweet
Barbara Sweet, wife of the late Robert Sweet and resident of Ansonia, passed away Jan 1. She was born Aug. 14, 1940 in Derby, daughter of the late William and Mildred Walsh Anderson. She began her banking career with the former Union Trust Bank, which continued with the former Savings Bank of Ansonia. She was an active member of The Christ Episcopal Church in Ansonia.
New Haven Independent
Hazel B. Pappas, 86
Longtime New Haven resident and education activist, Hazel B. Pappas, departed this world on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 1, 1936 to the late Berry and Sophronia Houston. Since the 1970’s, Hazel was heavily involved in city, state, and national...
New Haven Independent
Willie Carey Mewborn, Sr. 83
Willie Carey Mewborn, Sr. of Hamden peacefully entered eternal rest on our precious Lord’s birthday Sunday, December 25, 2022. Willie C. was the first-born child to the late Lossie Bell (Mewborn) Williams and Horace Pugh on August 8th, 1939, in Ayden, North Carolina, better also known as Pitt County.
Russell Sworn In, Faces Baby Bonds Test
Erick Russell raised his right hand Wednesday, took the oath to be the state’s new treasurer — and already found himself at the center of the first scandal of the second Lamont administration. Russell was sworn in as state treasurer along with other constitutional officers during an inauguration...
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
New Haven Independent
Arnold Michael ( A.M.) (Rinky) Renkewith
Arnold Michael ( A.M.) (Rinky) Renkewith, age 84, of Seymour, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Griffin Hospital, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Derby, CT on December 5, 1938, loving son of the late Arnold G. and Margaret E. Cochran Renkewith.
New Haven Independent
William R. Pearson III
William R. Pearson III, of Shelton CT, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 27, 2022. William grew up in Seymour CT and graduated from Seymour High School in 1964. After graduation he entered the armed services where he served his country as a medic. William was an...
Officer McKernan Refuels For Double Duty
Officer Ashley McKernan was two hours into her second consecutive shift Wednesday morning when she finally found a moment to fuel back up for the next hours on the beat. She parked her cruiser outside the WEB (Whalley-Edgewood-Beaver Hills) District 10 police substation in the Minore’s lot at 10 a.m. and paused for a brunch of a Chicken Caprese quesadilla and Mango Magic beverage (energizer added) from nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
2023 Bets: Green Buzz, Slowed Boom, Scrambled Politics
(Opinion) Like broken grandfather clocks, rusty old reporters who dare to make predictions occasionally get it right. Or do we? The next 12 months will offer proof. Broken grandfather clocks end up telling the correct time once every 720 minutes. This grandfather reporter offers the following New Haven predictions for...
Violent Stretch Weighs Heavily On Year’s 1st Alder Meeting
Prayers, tears, and a collective sense of grief hung over the first Board of Alders meeting of the year as local legislators mourned a brutal few weeks of gun violence that closed out 2022 and began 2023. That was the scene Tuesday night in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second...
New Haven Independent
Valley Indy Live Show: Seymour History, Seymour Meeting
SEYMOUR — The Valley Indy streamed live Tuesday night to share a video from the Seymour Historical Society and to “stream snipe” a live recording of the Seymour Board of Selectpersons. Press play to watch.
Eviction “Answers” Reveal Renters’ Struggles
“Stage 4 cirrhosis requiring liver transplant and I am ineligible.”. “It rains inside my sons room and I use my mop bucket to catch the water.”. “I lost my mother and had to use money for funeral.”. Those are just a few of the explanations that New Haven tenants offered...
New Haven Independent
St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million
DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
Bus Drivers Get A New Boss
See you later, First Transit. Welcome aboard, RATP Dev USA. That turnstiling took place this week on New Haven’s CTtransit buses. First Transit, a private transportation company that was purchased this past fall by the North American subsidy of Transdev Group S.A., chose not to bid to renew its contract to manage the 1,250 employees responsible for operating the 520 buses that cover 95 local routes (plus eight downtown shuttles and 13 express routes) in New Haven, Hartford and Stamford.
New Haven Independent
New Year's Day Seymour Water Main Break Was One Of Three Recent Breaks
SEYMOUR — Residents in Beacon Falls, Oxford, and Seymour were given the all-clear Tuesday (Jan. 3) about no longer having to boil their water following a New Year’s Day water main break in downtown Seymour. The precautionary boil water advisory issued by Aquarion Water Company on Sunday (Jan....
New Haven Independent
Seymour Dog Park Is Open, Formalities & Finishing Touches Scheduled For The Spring
SEYMOUR – Man’s best friend has a new place to frolic after the unofficial opening of the town’s dog park at Sochrin’s Pond on Moss Avenue. The town won’t formally celebrate the grand opening until spring because there is still more work to be done. But the area has been fenced in, with separate areas for both small and big dogs.
Photography Show Develops The Past
The image of beloved New Haven photographer David White, Jr. is an image that plays with time. It starts with the obvious anachronisms, from the instrument in White’s pocket to the sepia background, even as it’s clear that White is a modern man. The melted edges of the image, though, are another layer of history. They’re not digital artifacts, but the blurred edges of a process few people see anymore: the development of a Polaroid, and in this case, an especially hefty one — a 20 x 24 camera, “so rare only five were initially manufactured,” an accompanying note explains. The photograph was taken in 1993. Why the Polaroid? Why the anachronistic style? And why is it paired with an image from 1815?
New Haven Independent
Eva L. Demmons, 91
Surrounded by her family and loved ones, Eva Louise Monroe Demmons, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, transitioned from this life into the eternal presence of God on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Eva, affectionately known as “Eve,” was born to Sara and Slater Burrell on July 11, 1931, in...
Comments / 0