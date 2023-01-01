ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens taken to hospital, one critical after shooting at party

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers were shot and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police say they responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Ladner Avenue. The two 18-year-old males, both of Buffalo, were transported to ECMC. The other male is listed in serious condition.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 22

Wojo716
6d ago

Way to Start the New Year as if there hasnt been enough Death ☠️ Cancel Bail Reform and stop treating this as white and black and just bad people bring back Gang Task Force Bring back Cops walking the Beat Pay our Police ,Fire ,Emts and so on and end the cancel culture allowing crime to win and letting things go back to the Wild Wild West yeh i know i went off a bit but its a sad reality not jus this but looting , shooting and lack of Respect for Authority or rules and laws this is not the Greatest Generation by any means its city to city not jus Buffalo but if the Problem lies within a purple blue or red community then Address it there i resided Eastside my whole life where losing ypumg men women children stores and anyone willing to invest because of the continued violence Flip the reality switch back on and see things for what they are We are losing to much .

