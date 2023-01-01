ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos

Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet

Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Sports

NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup

The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Russell Wilson’s rushing TDs shouldn’t have been late-season novelty for Broncos

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a grand total of 1 rushing touchdown. Blame Nathaniel Hackett, Klint Kubiak, Justin Outten, or whomever you want. How is it possible that one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks of all time hadn’t found the end zone on his feet this season since week 4 against the Raiders?
DENVER, CO
Deadline

Robert Griffin III Found Out Wife Was In Labor During Live ESPN Broadcast But “Baby Said Sike”

Robert Griffin III went viral on social media again but this time it was due to his reaction to finding out his wife was in labor. The ESPN commentator was covering the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan for the network’s Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show when he got a call. Griffin had his colleagues confused when he took the call in the middle of the game. “Sorry guys, uh, I gotta go. My wife’s going into labor,” he said before running out of the field. However, it turned out to be a false alarm and the “baby decided it wasn’t...
MICHIGAN STATE

