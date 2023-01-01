Effective: 2023-01-05 04:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 03:19:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Elbert FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Nuisance flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Georgia, including the following county, Elbert. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to streams including woodlands, farmland, low-water crossings, parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat-access areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 616 PM EST, Beaverdam Creek remains above bankfull at 9.1 feet and and is rising slowly following heavy rainfall from earlier Wednesday, flooding inundating adjacent low-lying areas including farmland and boat access ramps. Floodwaters are impacting property adjacent to the vacant Red Minnow Restaurant on Brewers Bridge Rd, and are beginning to inundate portions of Horse Farm Rd, requiring closure. Low- lying areas near the following gravel road crossings at Winns Mill Rd and Brickyard Rd are also flooding. Beaverdam Creek is expected to continue to rise to near 9.5 feet over the next few hours before cresting and resuming a gradual recession. The creek is expected to fall below Action/Advisory Stage early Thursday morning. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until the creek falls below Action/Advisory Stage and no longer poses a threat. - Some locations that may experience flooding include...low- lying areas adjacent to Beaverdam Creek.

