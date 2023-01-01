Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Greene, Oconee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 17:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-07 18:12:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Clarke; Greene; Oconee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Clarke and Oconee Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, Oconee, McIntyre, Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Penfield. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into fields...woodlands and pastures near the river. The water level is very close to Ward Road on the right bank. Flood waters will be approaching irrigation systems and they may need to be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Gwinnett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 17:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 18:37:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gwinnett Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Georgia Suwanee Creek at Suwanee affecting Gwinnett County. For the Suwanee Creek...including Suwanee...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Suwanee Creek at Suwanee. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Moderate begins in the Suwanee Creek Park Martin Farm Park and George Pierce Park. The Suwanee Creek Greenway is flooded with 1 to 3 feet of water. Water reaches the Swift Atlanta Company parking lot. Portions of the Suwanee Creek Road flood near the Bennett Creek bridge. Flooding expands into the yards off Bend Creek Trail and Mill Creek Run. A large portion of the playground behind the Suwanee Elementary School will be flooded. The water level will reach the bottom of the Martin Farm Road bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 PM EST Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 8 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:17:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Floyd The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Coosa River at Mayo`s Bar near Rome affecting Floyd County. For the Oostanaula River Basin...including Resaca, Calhoun, Calhoun, Armuchee, Rome, Rome, Rome, Rome...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast to occur. * WHERE...Coosa River at Mayo`s Bar near Rome. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24 feet, Minor flooding begins of the woodlands fields and pastures along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the old Lock and Dam behind the Trading Post. The boat ramp will be mostly under water at the Lock and Dam park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:14 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:14 PM EST Wednesday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 24 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Whitfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 00:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Coahulla Creek at Keiths Mill Road near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. For the Conasauga River Basin...including Eton, Crandall, Dalton, Dalton, Chatsworth, Tilton, Sloan Bridge below Dalton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Coahulla Creek at Keiths Mill Road near Dalton. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Minor flooding begins. Pasture and fields upstream...right and left bank from the Keiths Mill Road bridge and downstream on the left bank begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to 16.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Warning issued for Haralson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Haralson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Tallapoosa River at US 78 near Tallapoosa affecting Haralson County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tallapoosa River at US 78 near Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 78. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 PM EST Wednesday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Elbert by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 04:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 03:19:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Elbert FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Nuisance flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Georgia, including the following county, Elbert. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to streams including woodlands, farmland, low-water crossings, parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat-access areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 616 PM EST, Beaverdam Creek remains above bankfull at 9.1 feet and and is rising slowly following heavy rainfall from earlier Wednesday, flooding inundating adjacent low-lying areas including farmland and boat access ramps. Floodwaters are impacting property adjacent to the vacant Red Minnow Restaurant on Brewers Bridge Rd, and are beginning to inundate portions of Horse Farm Rd, requiring closure. Low- lying areas near the following gravel road crossings at Winns Mill Rd and Brickyard Rd are also flooding. Beaverdam Creek is expected to continue to rise to near 9.5 feet over the next few hours before cresting and resuming a gradual recession. The creek is expected to fall below Action/Advisory Stage early Thursday morning. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until the creek falls below Action/Advisory Stage and no longer poses a threat. - Some locations that may experience flooding include...low- lying areas adjacent to Beaverdam Creek.
Flood Advisory issued for Anderson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Nuisance flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Anderson and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to streams including woodlands, farmland, parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat-access areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 600 PM EST, Eighteenmile Creek near Pendleton remains above Action/Advisory Stage and is causing nuisance flooding of adjacent low-lying areas including near Bishop Branch Rd and Central Rd. The creek is currently at 11.23 feet and is cresting. The creek is expected to fall below the Action/Advisory Stage of 11.0 feet later tonight. The Flood Advisory will therefore remain in effect until the stream recedes back below Action/Advisory Stage. Please continue to avoid flooded roadways and stay away from elevated streams. - Some locations that may experience nuisance flooding include...Pendleton.
