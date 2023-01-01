ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Missouri City is Best for Jobs in 2023?

If you are on the hunt for a new job in 2023, then you should strongly consider looking in one of Missouri's biggest cities, and according to the data, avoid looking for a job in the other one of Missouri's biggest cities. Which city in Missouri is best for jobs in 2023, St. Louis or Kansas City?
Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!

I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
Eagle Days At Lake Of The Ozarks This Weekend! Here's What To Know

From December through February, Missouri's winter eagle watching is spectacular. Ameren and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offer Missourians the chance to do so through Eagle Days events around the state. Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading...
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller. IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Witch hazel program looks at unique plant

The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon.
Missouri Man Devotes Time to Recording Veteran Oral Histories

Retired Col. Milt Toratti, 80, has spent his retirement years pursuing a passion that he first developed at the age of 13: documenting the lives and careers of ex-military men and women. When Toratti was 13, he interviewed a 109-year-old Civil War veteran for a school project. From then on,...
