ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Key players and storylines to watch in Bills vs. Bengals

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hy27l_0k0IszCh00

The Cincinnati Bengals host what is effectively a playoff game on “Monday Night Football” with the Buffalo Bills in town.

Those Bills and Bengals combine for the most wins of any MNF matchup in recent history in a game described as one of the best MNF matchups ever.

Cincinnati sits third in AFC seeding entering the game, with Buffalo first. The Bengals have won seven in a row to get to this point, the Bills six in a row.

Besides the obvious, the game boasts two elite defenses, superb casts of weapons and MVP favorites under center. It’s a game-of-the-year candidate, plus much swinging in the playoff balance, so here’s a look at key players and storylines to know.

Right tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wodLz_0k0IszCh00
(AP Photo/John McCoy)

The Bengals were mum about who will actually start at right tackle, the candidates being Hakeem Adeniji and Isaiah Prince. The latter was seen getting first-team reps during practice and is more similar to La’el Collins, the man getting replaced. But Adeniji has been more available this year and is back at a natural position now. Either way, the starter’s performance and how the offense changes — if at all — to help him could change the game.

The comebacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mTyk_0k0IszCh00
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Bengals project to get two big returns this week — tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive end Sam Hubbard. That’s huge on multiple levels. Hurst was quietly a big part of the offense. The whole scheme potentially changing now while needing to mask a problem at right tackle makes his return all the more important. And Hubbard’s presence is a must-have, especially while Trey Hendrickson plays through his broken wrist — and against an MVP-caliber quarterback.

The QBs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJLvf_0k0IszCh00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of MVP-caliber quarterbacks, this game has two. Joe Burrow has continued to show off cerebral play with his ability to manipulate defenses. After struggling against Cover 2 (while underweight from a burst appendix) early this year, he’s now the NFL’s best quarterback against the coverage. He’s also ripping off key runs when necessary.

But Josh Allen is right there on the MVP march too. He’s thrown for 4,000-plus yards and 32 scores and nearly leads the Bills in rushing with 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s a nightmare to contain and yet another good test for Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Bills secondary vs. Bengals WRs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcKpT_0k0IszCh00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals wideouts, besides Tyler Boyd playing through that dislocated finger, have a tall task in front of them on Monday. The Bills have allowed 250-plus passing yards just five times this season. If Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Boyd can shoot past that number, it probably signifies a shootout where the Bengals set the tone. If not, that’s a big part of the reason the Bills are 12-3 — the defense just doesn’t give up a lot of anything despite opponents passing all the time in an effort to keep up with Josh Allen.

Crunch time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CRFv_0k0IszCh00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Who gets the ball last? Allen or Burrow? If you’re making a shortlist of quarterbacks to want with the game on the line, these guys are in the top three. Are the struggles from Evan McPherson really nothing to worry about? Assuming the game is close (oddsmakers can’t get the line past a one-point swing and it’s the most combined wins of any MNF matchup ever), who makes the key play with the game on the line on primetime in what will feel like a playoff matchup? It’s a serious chance at momentum going into a tough-looking AFC playoff bracket.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins list 16 players on first injury report ahead of Jets game

In preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Non-participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip),...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers open practice window for RB Elijah Mitchell

The 49ers on Wednesday officially opened the practice window for running back Elijah Mitchell, clearing his way to return from IR for a second time this season. Mitchell has been out since spraining his MCL in Week 12 against the Saints. It was his second IR stint of the year. He also spent X weeks on the injured list because of an MCL sprain he sustained in his opposite knee in Week 1.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy