I wish we had someone different than collinsworth reporting . Sick of hearing him . He never shuts up . We don’t need his opinion every week .
Yeah right. So do they really think the extra 15 would be enough? These college games are easily a 4 hour extravaganza.
I think it would be a great idea to start earlier so kids can watch game on Mondays.As far as that comment about Saturdays College bowl games...Sure was a exciting day ...enjoyed Saturdays College games much more than PRO games on Sunday.....these kids in college certainly are all in and give it their ALL.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Following His Arrest
How ESPN handled broadcast during horrifying Damar Hamlin injury
Look: Tulane Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified
Former Jaguars star dies at 38
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
Football World Reacts To The Utah Cheerleader Video
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 69