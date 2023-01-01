Modest Mouse announce the passing of founding drummer Jeremiah Green after cancer battle

Sad news to start the new year from the Modest Mouse camp. Just days after confirming founding member Jeremiah Green 's stage 4 cancer battle, the band has announced his passing at the age of 45.

With no additional details given when the band first confirmed Jeremiah's diagnosis on December 29, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock emotionally updated fans regarding his current treatments after Green's family had posted online asking for healing vibes, and news eventually hit the airwaves in their home city of Seattle. Just before the new year, Brock provided another update.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people,” the band’s message on Instagram begins.

“Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

The news of Jeremiah's passing comes as a shock to the entire MM community as on Wednesday, Brock was optimistic about Green's fight, saying on social media that although he was currently in treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, "a short while ago," things seemed "to be going smoothly and making a positive difference."

Our thoughts are with Jeremiah's family and friends at this time.

