ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile

By Chad Petri, Tom Ingram
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5eH7_0k0Is74400

UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent this news release:

On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the gunfire, nine other people suffered gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. In addition, two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

This is an active investigation. We will provide updates as details become available.

If you have information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One person was killed and nine were injured in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to Mobile Police Corporal Ryan Blakely.

Police said they responded to a “shots fired” call at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. Police confirmed at least one person was killed and nine were injured in the shooting.

Police contained the scene. New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Mobile continued.

We do not yet know the condition of the nine injured. As of 1:15 a.m., police were still working the scene. Mobile’s Police Chief Paul Prine spoke to News 5 at the scene.

“Obviously multiple shots rang out. I can certainly tell you that. I have one deceased individual and nine other individuals who have been shot by gunfire, who are at the local hospitals being treated. The perpetrators and at least the deceased may have been known to one another. I think that would give some comfort to all of us downtown that this was not just a random shooting where someone lost their life,” said Prine. Witnesses describe a chaotic scene as they scrambled for safety.

“You can’t hear between the fireworks and the gunshots everyone starts running I lived in America my entire life I know what’s happening, I grab my sister’s hand and I run as far as I can as fast as I can,” said Rose Brooks.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as we gather more details.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Police apprehend suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Mobile

A suspect linked to the deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Mobile was apprehended by police Sunday. According to Mobile Police, a male suspect was taken into custody Sunday evening and received medical treatment before being booked into Mobile Metro Jail on murder charges. Police have yet to release the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP

UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. According...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments. According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy