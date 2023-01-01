Read full article on original website
WJLA
Shots fired, man arrested after dispute over Waldorf assigned parking space
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Shots were fired in a Waldorf community after a dispute over an assigned parking space, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place for the report of shots fired.
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Provides Safe Exchange Parking At Its Stations
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Under video surveillance by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Safe Exchange locations are marked by posted signs for child custody exchanges, in-person transactions, meeting with a buyer or a seller for online transactions, or any other reason to meet publicly. The Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
Police Search For Suspect In Solomons
CCSO UPDATE – 11:30 a.m. – Police Activity on Dowell Rd has been cleared at this time. The suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair. Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it. The incident appears to be isolated...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Domestic-Related Incident In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate a fatal domestic-related incident at a home in Clinton Sunday morning. Two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They are identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Both decedents...
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
Bay Net
Senior Deputy Flynt Condition Update From Sheriff Cox
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:. “We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.
Bay Net
Stray Bullet Found In Cafeteria Of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 3 during a lunch period, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified of what appeared to be a bullet lodged into a cafeteria lunch table. The School Resource Officer was notified and responded, and confirmed that it was a bullet. Upon...
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Police Chief placed on administrative leave following burglary investigation
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave following a burglary investigation. We’re told the Ocean Pines Association’s General Manager learned on Friday of a burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17th. After consulting with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, the Ocean Pines Association has “taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted and that police services to the residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Bay Net
One Injured After Serious Single Motor Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Ben Oaks Drive. The operator was reportedly trapped and semi-conscious. Upon arrival, crews found a single...
Augusta Free Press
King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police
Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including a juvenile, after a shooting in a Clinton, Maryland, house early on New Year’s Day, police said. Shots were fired in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road, off Piscataway Road, and someone called 911. Officers responded about 6 a.m., police said.
NBC Washington
Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police
Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking The Whereabouts Of Burglary Suspect
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Randell Jamal Wright, age 34. Wright is wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Wright, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,. Cpl....
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Sentenced For Second-Degree Assault, Weapon Charge
SUNDERLAND, Md. – On April 22, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an individual who had brandished a firearm at another individual in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, adjacent to Sunderland Elementary School. The complainant reported that...
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Gloucester Co.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home, and a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
