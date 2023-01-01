ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heading to Rose Parade? Officials say heed rules on camping, conduct

By City News Service
 3 days ago
PASADENA (CNS) - Those looking to snag a spot along the Rose Parade route to catch Monday's procession can start claiming spaces on the sidewalk at noon Sunday, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on the curb until 11 p.m.

After 11 p.m., spectators can move out to the blue "Honor Line" on the street.

This year's parade is being held on Monday, Jan. 2, in keeping with the Tournament of Roses' tradition of never holding the event on a Sunday.

People planning to camp out overnight for the parade should take heed of the rules:

-- Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the route, but they must be at least 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher also must be readily available.

-- People under age 18 will only be permitted on the parade route from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Sunday if they are supervised by an adult.

-- Parade-goers should be prepared for cold weather and dress in layers.

-- Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

-- Bonfires along the route are prohibited.

-- No items can be sold along the route without a city permit.

-- Selling spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

-- Horns may not be sold, given away or purchased along the route.

-- No public areas can be roped off.

-- Ladders or scaffolding that can be used for elevated viewing of the parade are prohibited.

-- Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks and other public areas.

Also barred along the parade route are drones. The "No Drone Zone" ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration also extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be subject to arrest, prosecution, jail and/or fines.

As usual, security will be tight along the parade route, and anyone found violating the law or creating a disturbance will be removed from the area. Parade viewers are asked to report any suspicious activity and call 911 in the event of an emergency, or call 626-744-4241 for non-emergencies.

Colorado Boulevard will close to traffic at 10 p.m. Sunday and remain closed until at least 2 p.m. Monday after the parade and ensuing cleanup. Closures will be effective from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street.

Various freeway ramps will be closed in the Pasadena area to control traffic from Sunday night until Monday afternoon. According to Caltrans, the following closures will be in effect:

-- westbound 210 Freeway off-ramp at Sierra Madre;

-- eastbound 210 off-ramp at San Gabriel Boulevard;

-- eastbound 134 Freeway at Orange Grove Boulevard; and

-- westbound 134 Freeway on-ramp at Orange Grove.

Parking in the area will be limited and often sells out early, so parade-goers were urged to take Metro or other public transportation to the event. Metro L (Gold) Line service begins around 4 a.m. Monday, with four stations located with a half-mile of the parade route.

The theme of the 134th Rose Parade is "Turning the Corner," with former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords serving as grand marshal. The parade will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, opening with a performance by Fitz and The Tantrums aboard the Honda float "Forever Determined."

