Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
wegotthiscovered.com
The middle chapter in a trilogy that should have never been 3 movies drags its heels on streaming
From the very beginning, there was very little chance The Hobbit trilogy would come close to recapturing the magic that made Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy such a landmark achievement in cinema that will endure forever as a story for the ages, but the worst decision without a doubt was to extend the prequels to three films.
‘M3GAN’ Review: Blumhouse Killer Doll Movie Puts Fun Twist On Well-Worn Horror Genre
Hoping to take the sub-horror killer doll genre to new heights, producers James Wan and Jason Blum have teamed on what they hope to be a modern technology-infused combo somewhere along the lines of Annabelle meets The Terminator. Short of literally doing that, they have cooked up the latest Blumhouse fright picture, M3GAN, which for the most part follows a formula but shakes it up just enough to have strong appeal — especially for the teen-girl audience that gravitates to these PG13-safe kind of movies. Although it is all entirely predictable, there is some fun entertainment to be had here as...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
game-news24.com
A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year
The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
Collider
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
Collider
'Glass Onion's Puzzle Boxes Were Actually the Only Clues We Needed
Editor's Note: The following contains Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers. Rian Johnson loves to play with the conventions of a mystery, as shown in Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Instead of the traditional "whodunnit" structure, both Knives Out and Glass Onion double in on themselves to reveal a story within a story and turn where the audience least expects it. Glass Onion takes this a step further, outright hinting at the conclusion to its central mystery in its opening sequence.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Breakdown: Better Bring an Umbrella to Hide From the Blood Splatter
The first trailer for Evil Dead Rise is finally here, and not a second too soon. It’s been ten years since Fede Álvarez brought a darker and grittier version of Evil Dead to theaters, and we’ve been starving for more Deadites ever since. Sure, Ash vs. Evil Dead was lots of fun, but we missed the blood dripping on the silver screen. Fortunately, Evil Dead Rise’s trailer promises the movie will be as bloody as our wildest nightmares. There’s a lot to unpack in the new red band trailer, so let’s start chopping these gruesome images into pieces and digesting them one by one.
Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ Dies at 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian director behind the gruesome and controversial 1980 film Cannibal Holocaust, died Thursday in Rome, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported. He was 83. Made in the style of a documentary and shot in Colombia, Cannibal Holocaust starred Robert Kerman and employed purported “found footage” taken by a sadistic American film crew during an expedition into the Amazon jungle to locate indigenous tribes.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in 'The Menu'Peter Sealey, Former Columbia Pictures Marketing Executive, Dies at 82Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies...
wegotthiscovered.com
A slow-burning satirical horror with an A-List cast is finally available to take a bite out of on streaming
From the calculated stripping of plot points to the careful unfolding of a character’s true morals, it certainly comes as no surprise that horror fans find themselves completely swallowed up by the genre’s large helping of slow-burning features. Furthermore, blending it with extra delicious elements such as satirical humor and eerie cult vibes undoubtedly adds a particular attraction to the project. This is essentially the case for 2022’s The Menu, which has the entire horror landscape screaming with excitement.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Evil Dead Rise’ trailer promises demonic mommy issues and plenty of blood
Following a 10-year hiatus from cinemas, we now have our first extended look at the return of an all-time iconic horror franchise, as Evil Dead Rises has released its first full-length trailer. The long-awaited fifth entry in the series is getting closer, with Alyssa Sutherland combining demonic issues with single...
NME
Watch the first official trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’
The first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived – you can watch it above. The upcoming horror is expected to be a stand-alone addition to the iconic horror franchise, unrelated to both the original trilogy and the 2013 reboot. Moving the action out of the woods and...
Box office preview: Universal horror film ‘M3GAN’ challenges ‘Avatar 2’ in first full weekend of 2023
It’s 2023, and though we’re starting the year with only one new wide release, it’s a movie in a genre that has done particularly well kicking off previous years. That movie is the high-concept horror film “M3GAN,” produced by James Wan and Blumhouse for Universal, who is giving the movie a very wide release into almost 3,500 theaters this weekend. Can it take a bite out of “Avatar 2”? Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. The central premise of “M3GAN” involves a life-like android doll that can talk and act like a real tween girl, and it shows what...
Evil Dead Rise's First Trailers Warp A Classic Doris Day Song In The Best Way
Spoofing other forms of popular culture frequently adds to the gory and ghoulish fun when it comes to horror comedies. This can be easily achieved by setting the terror and mayhem to songs that are typically sweet and gentle in nature or even uplifting and spirited. Tim Burton fans can likely immediately recall the infamous "Banana Boat (Day-O)" medley in 1988's "Beetlejuice," and how the shenanigans in the scene add a new depth of humorous depravity to the tune. One of the most notable examples of a fright film blending elements of horror and humor is "Evil Dead" by filmmaker Sam Raimi.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels yet another fantasy favorite and initiates a firestorm online
Netflix’s seeming commitment to scrubbing its selection of every fantasy offering is spurring pushback from its user base, many of whom were furious to learn of yet another high-profile cancellation. The streamer has canceled a huge number of popular fantasy properties over the last two years, and 1899 is...
