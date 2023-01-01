Read full article on original website
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
Prichard Police looking for person possibly involved in shooting in a parking lot
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard said the Prichard Police Department is looking for a person involved in a shooting on Jan. 2. According to officials, the shooting happened in a convenience store parking lot at the corner of Lott Road and University Boulevard around 9 p.m. Officials said no one […]
WKRG
Mobile Police make second arrest in Walmart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Darrius Rowser, 19, was arrested in connection to the I-65 Walmart shooting that left two people injured. Police also arrested him in connection to the shooting at Paparazzi nightclub that left four people injured in November. In addition to the Walmart and Paparazzi shootings, Rowser...
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
selmasun.com
Police apprehend suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Mobile
A suspect linked to the deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Mobile was apprehended by police Sunday. According to Mobile Police, a male suspect was taken into custody Sunday evening and received medical treatment before being booked into Mobile Metro Jail on murder charges. Police have yet to release the...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP
UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
Man allegedly locks residents inside apartment, threatens to kill everyone: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man who they allege locked multiple people inside an apartment and threatened to kill them all. According to officials, officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive, near Dauphin Island Parkway, for a domestic dispute at about 8:20 Tuesday […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex. Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death. Authorities have not released additional details and said a...
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
Armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store: Pensacola Police
UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): Police said they have recovered the car in Gulf Breeze. They have not found a suspect. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night. The store is located at 1501 Langley Avenue. The alleged armed carjacking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. According...
Man riding bicycle hit by car, police looking for driver: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a person who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car early Tuesday morning. Officials said their officers were called to Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street around 1 a.m., Tuesday for a person who was hit by […]
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She doesn’t deserve this’: Downtown shooting victim recovering after gunshot breaks leg
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Hallman and his friends were some of the thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Hallman says they were walking down dauphin street for the Third Eye Blind concert when they started hearing gunshots. “Whenever they heard it, they thought it...
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders vowed stepped-up efforts to target gangs and reassure the public that big public events are safe. Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting...
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
utv44.com
Downtown Mobile NYE incident believed to have started as gang-related shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. “We have a 24-year-old man who has lost his life, and who has not even started his life,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, “It doesn't matter how someone loses their life even if the individual is involved in criminal activity, it's still unfortunate.”
