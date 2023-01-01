ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG

Mobile Police make second arrest in Walmart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Darrius Rowser, 19, was arrested in connection to the I-65 Walmart shooting that left two people injured. Police also arrested him in connection to the shooting at Paparazzi nightclub that left four people injured in November. In addition to the Walmart and Paparazzi shootings, Rowser...
selmasun.com

Police apprehend suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Mobile

A suspect linked to the deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Mobile was apprehended by police Sunday. According to Mobile Police, a male suspect was taken into custody Sunday evening and received medical treatment before being booked into Mobile Metro Jail on murder charges. Police have yet to release the...
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP

UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating death at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex. Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death. Authorities have not released additional details and said a...
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. According...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders vowed stepped-up efforts to target gangs and reassure the public that big public events are safe. Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting...
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
