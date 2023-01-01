One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that “numerous” shots were fired inside the apartments and the hallway where a party was being held.

The release states that during the party an altercation took place which led to someone firing a gun and at least one person being hit.

A male victim, who was struck by the gunfire, was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim is being withheld following the notification of the next of kin.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166. Anonymous information can be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can be texted to 847411 (TIP411), just text 423JCPD and your tip or submit a tip via www.citizenobserver.com .

