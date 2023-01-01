ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

KTLA.com

Teen pilot makes emergency landing on Route 66 in Cajon Pass

A teenage pilot made an emergency landing on Historic Route 66 Monday morning when his small, single-engine plane suddenly lost power. Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family members from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast when he heard a pop from the engine while flying over Cajon Pass shortly before 10 a.m.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Overnight snow creates gridlock on road to Big Bear

Stormy weather left motorists driving in a winter wonderland in the San Bernardino County Mountains overnight. Video showed snowfall in the Running Springs area caused gridlock for travelers on Highway 18. Several vehicles had to pull over to put on chains, while others spun out on the roadway leading to Big Bear. Good Samaritans were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Teen who made emergency landing speaks out on CBSLA

Brock Peters, 18, landed a single-engine plane with family members onboard in the Cajon Pass on Monday morning. Peters spoke to CBSLA Tuesday morning.The emergency landing happened shortly before 10 a.m. when the Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Federal Aviation Administration."I'm just glad it ended the way it did, and God helped me through that one," said Peters.The 18-year-old was flying family members from Apple Valley Airport to Riverside Airport when he heard a "pop" and decided to make an emergency landing in a safe area."We're coming through the pass...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests

December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
sb-american.com

City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program

“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
HESPERIA, CA

