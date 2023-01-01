Brock Peters, 18, landed a single-engine plane with family members onboard in the Cajon Pass on Monday morning. Peters spoke to CBSLA Tuesday morning.The emergency landing happened shortly before 10 a.m. when the Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Federal Aviation Administration."I'm just glad it ended the way it did, and God helped me through that one," said Peters.The 18-year-old was flying family members from Apple Valley Airport to Riverside Airport when he heard a "pop" and decided to make an emergency landing in a safe area."We're coming through the pass...

