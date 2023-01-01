ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Power restored after large scale outage in downtown Little Rock

By John Kushmaul
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 6 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.

Entergy said that the outages are south of 9th Street to 34th and east of Park Street.

According to Entergy, at around 1:00 p.m., nearly 3,600 people are without power in Pulaski County.

The Entergy outage map states that an animal has caused an electrical short and damaged their equipment.

At 1:15 p.m., most power was restored to the downtown area.

