Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

Purdue vs. Ohio State: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes while trying to recover from its first loss of the season. When the week started, it appeared the Purdue Boilermakers would march into Value City Arena as an undefeated squad, the best candidate to be declared the best team in the land and worthy of its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. That’s no longer the case.
COLUMBUS, OH
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever

Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals

State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
METAIRIE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
crescentcitysports.com

2022-2023 Louisiana High School Wrestling Power Rankings 1-1-23

Note: *Division I-III combined for rank and will be updated weekly. 1. Alex Rozas FR (Teurlings Catholic) 23-0 2. Jacob Kershaw FR (North Desoto) 21-2 3. Caden Judice FR (Archbishop Shaw) 33-4 4. Anthony Oubre FR (Brother Martin) 27-3 5. Bryce Latino SO (Lakeshore) 33-6 113. 1. Kael Reaux SO...
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Brown: New Year Thoughts from the Bayou State

Do you make New Year’s resolutions? I always do. A New Year always brings with it promise and uncertainty, but this coming year brings with it a greater foreboding than we have experienced in the past. The Chinese have a saying: “May you live in interesting times.” But their definition means dangerous or turbulent. We in Louisiana and throughout America certainly live in “interesting” times today.
LOUISIANA STATE
