Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word Malik Nabers take will hype up LSU fans after Citrus Bowl win
When the LSU Tigers took on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl, it proved to be a one-sided contest. LSU finished the day by taking down Purdue by a final score of 63-7. In the win, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers stole the show. Malik Nabers was the go-to...
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
Purdue vs. Ohio State: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes while trying to recover from its first loss of the season. When the week started, it appeared the Purdue Boilermakers would march into Value City Arena as an undefeated squad, the best candidate to be declared the best team in the land and worthy of its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. That’s no longer the case.
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
LSU puts 7-game winning streak on line vs. No. 19 Kentucky
LSU will go for its second straight win over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 19 Kentucky in Southeastern
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Are people leaving Louisiana? See where moving company data ranks the state
A national company has released its annual report on moving trends during 2022. According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Louisiana ranked No. 35 in the United States during the year. People arriving in Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 7 percent from 2021, while departures dropped more than 9 percent...
Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever
Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
NOLA.com
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
crescentcitysports.com
2022-2023 Louisiana High School Wrestling Power Rankings 1-1-23
Note: *Division I-III combined for rank and will be updated weekly. 1. Alex Rozas FR (Teurlings Catholic) 23-0 2. Jacob Kershaw FR (North Desoto) 21-2 3. Caden Judice FR (Archbishop Shaw) 33-4 4. Anthony Oubre FR (Brother Martin) 27-3 5. Bryce Latino SO (Lakeshore) 33-6 113. 1. Kael Reaux SO...
theadvocate.com
Clean sweep? Louisiana may be in line for big grant to create regional hydrogen hub
Louisiana's petrochemical industry and its greenhouse gas emissions have long contributed to the warming climate putting the state at high risk. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is now advocating a cleaner source of fuel for those plants — and the state's bid to develop a regional hub for that purpose could be in line for a major federal grant.
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana
Here are 7 amazing experiences that Louisiana has to offer and the best part is that you can find them all on Airbnb.
Study Ranks Louisiana's Most Charitable Parishes
A study of charitable giving has identified the ten parishes in Louisiana that are the most charitable places in the state.
Only Two States Have Roads More Mediocre Than Louisiana's Roads
The term mediocre has been used to describe the condition of nearly half of Louisiana roads. Only two states are in worse shape than Louisiana.
an17.com
Brown: New Year Thoughts from the Bayou State
Do you make New Year’s resolutions? I always do. A New Year always brings with it promise and uncertainty, but this coming year brings with it a greater foreboding than we have experienced in the past. The Chinese have a saying: “May you live in interesting times.” But their definition means dangerous or turbulent. We in Louisiana and throughout America certainly live in “interesting” times today.
FanSided
