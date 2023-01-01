Read full article on original website
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
Doudrop: “I Was Very Sick, but I Am Healing”
We send our best wishes to WWE star Doudrop, who hasn’t appeared on TV in months. In response to a fan who pointed out that she had disappeared from television, she tweeted, “I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻”. She last wrestled on...
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
Karen Jarrett Says She Has “24 Years of Dirt” on Kurt Angle and is “Ready to Start Unloading”
As PWMania.com previously reported, during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle. Karen addressed the situation between her and Angle in a series of tweets. She wrote, “We can start here… my...
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Others
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) appears to be announcing her departure from WWE…at least for the time being. The former WWE star thanked the company and some of the key people who worked with her while he was there in a series of tweets. Banks expressed gratitude to WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, her Krew, Triple H, and William Regal. She also expressed gratitude to the Sasha Banks character she has played for the past decade.
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
William Regal Officially Returns to WWE
William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Former WWE Star
KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane) had recently spoken about Nakamura’s match in Japan, and they met on January 1st. KAIRI shared photos of the event on her official Twitter account. She also shared photos from 2018. The tweet’s text translates as follows:. “2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you...
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark
Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her...
Video: AEW Road To Seattle Preview For 1/4/2023 Episode Of Dynamite
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show from Seattle, WA. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
Eric Bischoff Speaks Out on the State of Pro Wrestling and if WWE Will Be Sold
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with SEScoops for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bischoff spoke about the state of pro wrestling:. “You look at rights fees for WWE and AEW,” he explained. “Look at the global footprint of WWE and how far the professional industry has evolved and become not only mainstream in terms of television and primetime. What we’re seeing on Fox network. Who would have thought 20 years ago we’d be watching professional wrestling live on Fox? It’s mind-boggling…It’s such a big step for the industry.
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone
Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
Nick Aldis Talks About Getting High Praise From Wrestling Legends, Excitement For 2023
Nick Aldis recently appeared as a guest on The Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion spoke about having exciting things booked in 2023 as a free agent, getting high praise from legends like Sting and more.
Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna to Leave WWE Over Big Money Demand
Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself during a 2020 edition of his podcast, Grilling JR. Ross talked about Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon turned down in favor of letting her go. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she...
Dave Bautista Reveals Advice “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Once Gave Him
Dave Bautista recently spoke with the folks from GQ for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar reflected on he and John Cena both being top Superstars for the company, but notes he wasn’t getting the same opportunities as Cena. Featured below are some of the...
Producers for the First WWE RAW of 2023 Revealed (1/2/23)
The WWE Producers for the first RAW of 2023 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James. * Alexa Bliss...
