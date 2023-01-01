ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kyoutv.com

Cloudy & cool

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a soggy and gray day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. In the last 24 hours Ottumwa received 0.62 inches of rainfall while Kirksville saw 0.94 inches. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. Therefore, Wednesday morning we’ll wake...
OTTUMWA, IA
kyoutv.com

Showers move in overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers are starting to move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with rain expected to continue overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Isolated showers are also possible Tuesday morning, however rain is expected to end by the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with above normal high temperatures in the 50s with even a few low 60s possible.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
IOWA STATE
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND MONDAY AFTERNOON

THERE IS AN ICE STORM WARNING FOR OUR AREA FROM NOON MONDAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY. DETAILS ARE BELOW FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS. .ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Jackson-Dixon-Dakota-Union- 210 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023. WHAT...Significant...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
superhits1027.com

⚠🧊❄Winter Storm Watch for Ice and Snow Monday into Tuesday⚠🧊❄

…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch for Northwest and Parts of Northern Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest and parts of northern Iowa from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say a mixture of snow and freezing rain is possible, with snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Icing a problem in northwest Iowa tonight

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a mainly overcast day with dry conditions across the area… but that will change tonight. Rain will increase in coverage tonight for Central and Southern Iowa, and freezing rain will plague Northwest Iowa tonight. Highest ice accumulations will likely accumulate near Emmetsburg to Pocahontas. As temperatures warm, everyone will likely switch over to rain at some point and tomorrow will feature scattered showers, maybe a rain/snow mix. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, we all switch over to snow. Highest totals will set up in NW Iowa again, but we could pick up a dusting to an inch or so here in the Metro. It starts to get Breezy on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph across the state through Wednesday. Quiet, but colder weather returns by Thursday. Ice Storm Warning begins at 6p tonight, and goes until tomorrow evening. The commute in NW Iowa will likely go downhill later tonight and will be icy tomorrow morning.
IOWA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law

IOWA STATE

