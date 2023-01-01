Read full article on original website
kyoutv.com
Cloudy & cool
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a soggy and gray day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. In the last 24 hours Ottumwa received 0.62 inches of rainfall while Kirksville saw 0.94 inches. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. Therefore, Wednesday morning we’ll wake...
kyoutv.com
Showers move in overnight
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers are starting to move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with rain expected to continue overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Isolated showers are also possible Tuesday morning, however rain is expected to end by the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with above normal high temperatures in the 50s with even a few low 60s possible.
KCCI.com
Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
kscj.com
ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND MONDAY AFTERNOON
THERE IS AN ICE STORM WARNING FOR OUR AREA FROM NOON MONDAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY. DETAILS ARE BELOW FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS. .ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Jackson-Dixon-Dakota-Union- 210 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023. WHAT...Significant...
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Winter Storm Watch for Ice and Snow Monday into Tuesday⚠🧊❄
…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
Winter Storm Watch for Northwest and Parts of Northern Iowa
(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest and parts of northern Iowa from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say a mixture of snow and freezing rain is possible, with snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
Iowa DOT prepares for upcoming winter storm
Many of the employees will be on the road tonight for 2-hour intervals only stopping for breaks and filling up their vehicles.
KCCI.com
Icing a problem in northwest Iowa tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a mainly overcast day with dry conditions across the area… but that will change tonight. Rain will increase in coverage tonight for Central and Southern Iowa, and freezing rain will plague Northwest Iowa tonight. Highest ice accumulations will likely accumulate near Emmetsburg to Pocahontas. As temperatures warm, everyone will likely switch over to rain at some point and tomorrow will feature scattered showers, maybe a rain/snow mix. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, we all switch over to snow. Highest totals will set up in NW Iowa again, but we could pick up a dusting to an inch or so here in the Metro. It starts to get Breezy on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph across the state through Wednesday. Quiet, but colder weather returns by Thursday. Ice Storm Warning begins at 6p tonight, and goes until tomorrow evening. The commute in NW Iowa will likely go downhill later tonight and will be icy tomorrow morning.
KIMT
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
January 2nd PM: Substantial ice and snow set to create hazardous travel conditions
We are looking at a very messy start to the week across Siouxland with Ice Storm Warnings issued for the majority of Siouxland with some northern and western counties under Winter Storm Warnings and a couple very southeastern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
northernnewsnow.com
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
