Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Vine and Goodman in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street and Goodman Street in Corryville. Striking vehicle no longer on scene. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
SHARONVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted

LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
LIMA, OH

