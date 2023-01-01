Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
Fox 19
Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
Fox 19
Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Suspect accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old girl in northern Kentucky turns himself in
BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested an 18-year-old man after a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning that killed a 16-year-old girl. Deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Silver Brooke Drive in Burlington around 2:18 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a shooting.
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Fox 19
Police arrest 11 people, confiscate 815 grams of fentanyl in December drug bust
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department arrested 11 people in December 2022 after a SWAT situation at three different residences. According to police, District 4′s Violent Crimes Squad and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Losantville Avenue and the 2600 block of Bremont Avenue on Dec. 21.
WLWT 5
Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Boone Co. man facing multiple charges after woman allegedly threatened, assaulted while held captive
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Boone County man has been arrested on multiple charges after deputies said a woman was allegedly threatened and assaulted while being held captive against her will Christmas Eve. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT. Authorities said Travis Steinhauer, 42,...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Police and medics responded to a shooting at the cross of Woodbine Avenue and Russet Avenue around 12:19 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Man killed in Dayton shooting identified.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Vine and Goodman in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street and Goodman Street in Corryville. Striking vehicle no longer on scene. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Police responding to Ludlow Avenue in Clifton for reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Ludlow Avenue in Clifton for reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a building on East Galbraith in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, a car into a building, at 5534 E. Galbraith in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted
LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
