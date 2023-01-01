Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023: ‘Seven months great war,’ economic collapse and … cannibalism?

Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Nostradamus’ Doomsday Forecasts for 2023: Apparently the World’s Going to Hell in a Handbasket
The annual Nostradamus forecast for 2023 is officially out, and folks, it’s not looking good. The grim doomsday forecast is calling for an all-out world war and the arrival of the antichrist, just to name a few. If you’re unfamiliar with Nostradamus, he was an astrologer from the 16th...
Nostradamus’ Predictions for 2023 Aren’t Looking So Optimistic
Nostradamus in a "burning world" of 2023Photo byImage by Arek Socha from Pixabay. The world has seen a lot of upsetting events in the last three years, and they are optimistically looking towards a better year with the start of 2023. Nostradamus is known as the most prolific fortune teller, with over 900 poetic works defining different periods of time from the 16th century until the 3000s and even further.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion
Photo by"elon musk head" by pureexperiment is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0. Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world
Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
2 in 5 Americans, nearly half of Christians, believe 'we are living in the end times': poll
Nearly two in five Americans across the religious spectrum said they believe they are living in the end times, according to a new study from Pew Research about climate change.
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
brytfmonline.com
New discovery: – It can’t be true
The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Racism is real and alive, and we can’t stop it. But it shouldn’t be an issue when someone is in need. Hearts representing racesPhoto byPhoto by Annelise Lords. What does that mean when a young, healthy white person begs a black person in America in a white area?
King Tut's great-grandfather, Yuva, was thought to be of foreign origin because of his physical features
The mummy of Yuva was first discovered in 1905. Yuva was buried along with his wife, Thuya. They are considered to be the great-grandparents of King Tut. At the time of the tomb's discovery, it was thought to be the most spectacular find until King Tut's tomb was found.
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
