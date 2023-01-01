Woman dies in New Year's Eve fire in old Akron West High School

A woman died New Year's Eve in a fire that began inside her fourth-floor apartment in Akron's old West High School.

The death and fire, which occurred before 5 p.m. at 315 S. Maple St., remains under investigation by the county medical examiner's officer and Akron Fire Department officials. The woman's name will not be released until notification of next of kin and an autopsy.

Another tenant of the 68-unit apartment building was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, possibly due to smoke inhalation, Lt. Tim Morrison with the Akron Fire Department said Sunday.

The Red Cross assisted with at least three other adults displaced by the fire.

Morrison said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. and was under control within 20 minutes as six firehouses sent engines and ladder trucks to the scene. Morrison said multiple 911 calls alerted safety forces to the emergency.

With 24 apartment units on a single floor, Morrison said the vast majority of the tenants were not forced to leave their homes.

The city school district sold the old high school, which opened in 1914, to Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority in 1981. Built to last with marble floors and high ceilings, the old school was converted to 68 subsidized housing units.

AMHA sold the property in 2007 to West High Apartments Inc.

