Pittsburgh, PA

Car crashed, caught fire in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood; driver hospitalized

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A male was hospitalized after his car crashed and caught fire in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, emergency crews were called to the 4100 block of East Carson Street for reports of a car into a building just before 2 a.m.

Police said when crews arrived, the car was almost fully engulfed in flames.

The building and Duquesne Light poles received damage from the blaze.

The male driver was found with a serious write injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to police, there was an initial concern that there were other people in the car, but the victim’s family confirmed he was the only person inside.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the cause of the crash will be investigated.

