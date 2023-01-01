Read full article on original website
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday.. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the coastal and southern Georgia until 2 p.m. The primary mode of […]
Statesboro – Bulloch Severe Weather Alert Wednesday
9:47 AM UPDATE: STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, EVANS, BULLOCH, JENKINS, CANDLER AND TATTNALL COUNTIES. Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 9:47AM EST by NWS Charleston SC At 9:47 AM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Herndon to near Alamo, and moving east at 45 mph.
Brickyard Branch, Long County
Brickyard Branch is located on the edge of Ludowici, bordering both sides of US Highway 301. It’s part of the Altamaha River floodplain. It’s named for the brick and tile yard of the Ludowici Celadon Company, which in turn gave the town its name, early in the 20th century.
First Alert: Tornado Watch until 2PM
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2PM as a cold front pushes in storms from the west to the east. Rain moves in from the west to the east, with the bulk of the rain falling from lunchtime through the afternoon.
Experience the Exceptional in Darien - Oaks on the River
Real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas’ roots in McIntosh County and on the Georgia coast run deep. He went to school in Darien until he was in sixth grade, which required a roughly two-hour bus ride from Harris Neck, allowing him to absorb the charm of the coastal community and encase it firmly in his memory. Those memories never left him. So, when he returned to the Golden Isles in 2009 after “retiring” from a 40-year executive recruiting career in Atlanta, Lucas brought with him a desire to do something special for the community that shaped his love for Coastal Georgia. First, he dove into the real estate world on St. Simons Island for several years. Then, when the time was right, Lucas jumped at the opportunity to rethink the waterfront in Darien, Georgia’s second-oldest town.
Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, FDA using blockchain tech, Savannah's dark history
LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Brunswick canal polluted, environmentalists say at least 100 fish killed
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Dozens of dead fish were recently discovered in a Brunswick canal and Glynn County environmentalists blame a nearby lumber production company. They believe a chemical solution seeped into the canal, something that could end up in a well that serves neighbors nearby. This was brought to...
Five Points Grocery, Toombs County
There has been a grocery/general store, and at times a restaurant, at the intersection of Georgia Highway 86 and Griffin Ferry Road for many years. The “fifth point” at five points is a dirt road, Findley Cemetery Road. There are countless communities in the state designated by geographical identifiers and though most are only known locally, they’re important landmarks.
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Gabled-Wing Farmhouse, Toombs County
This house is as much a landmark as the nearby grocery store in the Five Points community. It’s a good example of the gabled-wing form, which is often an evolution of a central hallway form. In most cases, it’s presumed that these structures incorporate a formerly detached kitchen via an enclosed hallway. They can be found throughout the state.
Expect lane closures on Tybee Island starting Jan. 9
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — Commuters can expect delays traveling to Tybee Island starting Jan. 9. Officials say that there will be continuous lane closures throughout January as crews make way for future bridge replacement projects. U.S. 80 at Bull River Bridge and then at Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be affected. These lane closures will […]
County Commission rezones 84 acres for new industrial prospect
As part of the zoning agenda Bulloch County Commissioners approved rezoning request for 84.39 from HC/AG-5 to LI to allow the development of a manufacturing facility. The property is located on US Hwy. 301 South, 1.4 miles north of the Interstate-16 interchange. This adjoins property owned by the Bulloch County Development Authority that was recently rezoned to Light Industrial (LI) to clear the way for another new industrial prospect.
Major sewage spill shuts down traffic lane for 2 weeks, city says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A major sewage spill Tuesday morning in Savannah will shut down one lane of traffic for two weeks. Crews are repairing the damaged roadway near the Abercorn Heights neighborhood between Derenne Avenue, Abercorn and Bull streets. The City of Savannah said the spill was caused by a sewage line collapsing. The […]
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry hope you can help find a missing teenage boy. The Beaufort Police Department says Dean Drisdom Jr., 13, was last seen leaving his home on December 28. Police believe he may be in the area of Cross...
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
Jasper County residents fighting proposed development near historic waterway
JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A multi-million dollar project in Jasper County could be a boon to the area, but some folks believe progress is coming at the expense of nature and their homes. The Chelsea South project is proposed for a 290-acre property near Okatie Highway (Highway 170) intersection and Snake Road. That’s near […]
Wesley Kennedy III to finish college football career at University of West Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Benedictine Military School and Georgia Southern football football standout Wesley Kennedy III will finish his college career at the University of West Georgia. Kennedy played at Benedictine for Coach Danny Britt, helping lead his team to a state title as a senior while being named...
General manager named for Hilton Head National RV Resort
Kyle Train has been named general manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort in Bluffton, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year. The promotion of Train was announced in December by Bill Layman, vice president of operations for Scratch Golf Inc. Scratch...
